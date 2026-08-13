Loving myself

All the Catholic churches in Korea are enthusiastically preparing for World Youth Day 2027. One of the most thoughtful programs is counseling for young people by Jeon Jin Sang Spirituality Center, a psycho-spiritual counseling center.

Considering that Korea has the highest suicide rate in the world, counseling is one of the most valuable programs to prevent suicide. In every problem, the fundamental issue is how to love oneself as one is.

"Loving Yourself for God's Sake," written by Adolfo Quezada and published by Resurrection Press in 1997, has become one of the spiritual classics. It is a gentle, simple, and concise guide to loving oneself, not based on selfishness but based on God's love — it is an invitation to value the self as God’s gift.

Its Korean translation was first published in 2003. Since then, it has become a steady seller among Pauline books.

Adolfo Quezada was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1940. He was raised and educated in Arizona. He earned a B.A. in political science and M.A. degrees in journalism and in counseling.

A spiritual writer and a retired professional counselor in Tucson, Arizona, he has four children. One of them was killed at the age of seventeen. He also has four grandchildren.

In the background of his writing and counseling services, I found that he has endured much and reflected much. Right after he was born, his family was in a car accident. As a result, his mother suffered a broken arm and a broken leg. The Mormon people took care of her, and he naturally became involved in their church.

His mother also led him to pray to the Virgin of Guadalupe, and he was exposed to other forms of Christianity as well. Along the way, he was immersed in counseling on various issues.

At present, his counseling service at Equanimity Center offers various programs, seminars, counseling and prayer retreats that help people get through difficult times and deal with depression, anxiety, grief, trauma, low self-esteem, guilt, shame and other inner wounds.

His primary goal for all these activities is to help people feel God’s support and unconditional love so they can experience healing and reconciliation, a spirituality of self-love and freedom from burdens.

He has written a series of inspiring books. Forty-six titles are listed on Goodreads. Among them are "Wholeness: The Legacy of Jesus," "Walking with God," "Through the Darkness," "Loving Yourself for God's Sake," "Heart Peace: Embracing Life’s Adversities," "Compassionate Awareness: Living Life to the Fullest," "Sabbath Moments: Finding Rest for the Soul in the Midst of Daily Living," "A Grief Revisited: Weaving Loss into the Fabric of Our Life" and "Praying to an Unknown God: A Personal Journey of Faith."

He is known for his compassionate approach to inner healing and faith in difficult times. The core message in all of his writing is that loving oneself is essential for loving God and loving others.

Each book is meditative and practical. Once we open the page, we can find inspiration and support in spiritual direction. It helps us build self-worth and have opportunities for growth and healing.

Surely, loving and accepting myself as I am is the stepping stone toward loving God and loving others.

“You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” (Leviticus 19:18; Matthew 22:39)









The author is a member of the Daughters of St. Paul (Figlie di San Paolo), living and giving the good news to the world by means of social communication. Learn more about the congregation at fsp.pauline.or.kr.







