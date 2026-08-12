A day in the life of a retiree

One of my favorite songs is "My Way," sung by Frank Sinatra. The song's quiet dignity in facing the closing chapter of life resonates deeply with me and often leads me to reflect on my own journey.

Unlike the man in the song, however, I cannot claim that I have lived entirely my own way. Nor can I say that I have no regrets. My greatest regret is that I have few fond memories of my youth. Born into a poverty-stricken and socially unstable country, I spent my formative years amid hardship and uncertainty. Even so, I managed to overcome every obstacle that stood in my way and emerged into adulthood unscathed.

By the time I graduated from college, Korea's remarkable economic rise was well underway, and I was fortunate to play a small part in it as a banker. After marrying, I worked tirelessly to provide for my family and, above all, to give my children a better upbringing than I had. They rewarded my efforts by growing into independent, responsible adults. After seeing them happily married, I felt a deep sense of fulfillment, knowing that I had done my duty as a parent. With a sigh of relief, I retired to enjoy the years that remained.

My daily routine as a retiree is fairly predictable, except when I travel or take part in social activities. Each morning, I read several newspapers online, then check my email and reply to any messages. I also browse Facebook and KakaoTalk to keep up with friends and stay in touch when the occasion calls for it.

There is a humorous saying in Korea that many wives dislike having their retired husbands at home all day. Men who eat all three meals at home are jokingly called "sam siki" — literally, "three-meal eaters." To avoid earning that nickname, I make a point of eating out whenever I can. I usually meet old friends for lunch or dinner. As fellow retirees, we have no shortage of things to talk about, and we never tire of reminiscing about the good days we shared.

I devote much of my free time to reading. A lifelong book lover, I read voraciously, enjoying both fiction and nonfiction on a wide range of subjects.

I also take pride in being a free thinker. Whenever an idea strikes me as worth sharing, I put pen to paper and submit my essays to newspapers or post them on social media. It gives me great satisfaction to know that my writing is read not only by friends and acquaintances but also by readers I have never met.

Now that I am in my 80s, maintaining good health has become one of my highest priorities. I exercise regularly, enjoy hiking whenever I can, and seize every opportunity to travel, both domestically and abroad. A change of scenery refreshes both the body and the mind and renews my zest for life.

I do not mind if society dismisses me as just another old man. At last, I am a free man in the truest sense of the word and these are the happiest years of my life.





Lee Hyon-soo is a retired international banker based in Toronto, Canada and the author of “Tales of A Modern-day Nomad,” among other books.







