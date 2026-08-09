Literature may often be associated with the printed page, but poetry transcends both medium and time. At its core, poetry is a song, brought to life through sound rather than text. Its meaning emerges through voice, breath and emotion, making every recitation unique.

I was reminded of this after attending recently monthly meeting of Space Poetry Reading Society in Seoul, the longest and distinguished of its kind among Korea's poetry recital groups.

In the 1970s, poetry readings flourished in the tea houses and taverns of Myeong-dong and Jongno, Seoul, where audiences gathered to experience poems as living performances rather than words on a page.

The origins of the Space Poetry Reading Society date back to the early 1970s, when renowned poet Ku Sang, then teaching at the University of Hawaii, visited an artists' cafe in San Francisco. There, he experienced poetry recitations accompanied by live music and commentary — an inspiring blend of performance and literary appreciation that prompted him to establish a similar forum in Korea upon his return.

After returning to Korea in the mid-1970s, Ku proposed incorporating poetry readings into the interludes of a live orchestra performance at a popular beer hall on Toegye-ro. The audience responded enthusiastically as he recited Jeong Cheol's Seongju-ga ("A Drinking Song") and one of his own poems. Although the weekly events initially attracted considerable interest, Ku soon concluded that poetry recitation and drinking did not belong together. He began searching for a quieter, more respectful setting where poetry could be fully appreciated.

His search led him to the renowned architect Kim Swoo-geun, who invited Ku to use the basement Space Theater in the PACE building. Together with fellow poets Park Hee-jin and Sung Chan-kyung, Ku founded the Space Poetry Reading Society in April 1979. Sustained by modest admission fees and the dedication of its supporters, the society flourished for decades as one of Korea's most celebrated literary and cultural institutions.

Since its founding, the society has maintained a seamless tradition of monthly gatherings. The sessions were first held at the renowned cultural venue Space Love before moving to the Batangol Art Center in 1986.

Today, they are held on the first Thursday of every month at North Terrace near Anguk Station in Seoul. Despite the unwavering dedication of its members, attendance has declined from the large audiences of the early years to more intimate gatherings of 20 to 60 participants.

The society now hopes to attract more young people so that it may continue to embody Ku's vision of preserving and enriching the Korean language through the living tradition of poetry recitation.

It was a privilege to stand before such devoted lovers of poetry, bringing together my own book "Bridging Cultures: The Korea Times Columns of a Citizen Diplomat (1979–2025)."

It is my fervent wish that more young Korean writers and literary enthusiasts will join the Space Poetry Reading Society, helping to preserve this remarkable tradition and ensuring that it remains a cradle of Korean literature for generations to come. Through such enduring dedication to the craft, I am confident that the society will continue to nurture the voices of tomorrow, paving the way for Korea to produce yet another Nobel literature laureate.

Choe Chong-dae (choecd@naver.com) is a guest columnist for The Korea Times. He is a recipient of Sweden’s Royal Order of the Polar Star, one of the nation’s most distinguished honors.







