Turning a national crisis into a joke is a survival mechanism, but it has become a trap. Across South Asia, young people are proving this thesis wrong in real time — and the evidence should give pause to anyone who dismissed online mockery as mere venting.

For readers in Seoul, the arc is familiar. Korea's own path from authoritarian rule to democracy in 1987 was carried not by jokes but by students who converted street anger into organized, sustained pressure — a distinction that should sharpen, not dull, how the region reads today's Gen Z uprisings.

Nepal's uprising last September offers the clearest case study. When the government moved to ban dozens of social media platforms, ostensibly to curb misinformation but widely seen as an attempt to silence videos exposing politicians' opulent lifestyles, the response was not despair but organization. Discord, of all places — a platform built for gamers — became command central. Within days, the improvised network had helped topple Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, whose government fell after the ban triggered mass protests, and Nepal was later steered through an interim government under Sushila Karki before elections that saw Balen Shah rise this year.

The lesson for India seemed, until recently, purely theoretical: Young people should organize, build durable coalitions around winnable local grievances and use digital tools not just to vent but to coordinate physical presence, document abuse and crowdfund legal aid. The goal was to plant satire in soil where it could grow roots, rather than let it wilt as a viral moment.

That theory is now being tested.

The Cockroach Janta Party, born from a since-walked-back remark by India's chief justice comparing unemployed graduates to cockroaches, has moved decisively from meme to movement. What began as an online rallying cry has produced sustained protest camps, most visibly at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where activist Sonam Wangchuk has become an unlikely figurehead through weeks of hunger strike.

His insistence on peaceful pressure over street riots reflects a movement trying to convert online outrage into organized leverage. The pressure has already produced results: India's education minister resigned amid mounting protests over exam paper leaks, a concession few would have predicted from a meme born of a courtroom jab. With youth unemployment running near 40 percent among recent graduates, according to Azim Premji University research, the grievances driving the movement are structural, not fleeting.

Critics still argue that in an authoritarian or semi-authoritarian climate, a meme may be the only safe form of dissent.

The Cockroach party allowed millions to signal disgust without inviting a police complaint, and satire as moral witness has kept spirits alive through darker periods of repression before. Nepal's revolution, for its part, remains young and reversible — clashes between Gen Z protesters and cadres of the ousted prime minister's party continue to flare, a reminder that toppling a government is easier than rebuilding one.

But a meme is a mirror, not a hammer. To crack open political change, one needs to find the joints and strike there. India's institutional granite may feel impervious, but even granite weathers at its joints, and the resignation of a cabinet minister suggests those joints exist. The Cockroach Janta Party was, at first, a brilliantly lit mirror. The task ahead — for its organizers and for Nepal's still-unsettled transition alike — is to stop admiring the reflection and start looking for the cracks.

Brabim Karki is a businessman and writer based in Nepal.