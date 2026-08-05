The global pop phenomenon BTS recently announced that it will not submit its music for consideration for the 2027 Grammy Awards, the music industry’s most prestigious honors. The decision came in protest of the Grammys’ newly created Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. As BTS explained on social media, they want their music to be judged "for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language."

This is a fascinating development because it reveals changing dynamics in cultural power, the global media landscape and even the issue of race. For decades, the Grammy Awards, based in the United States, have been regarded as the highest recognition in popular music. Winning a Grammy has long been considered the ultimate validation of artistic achievement and often serves as a career-defining milestone. Yet here we are witnessing a Korean boy band publicly snubbing one of America’s most influential cultural institutions.

The thing is that BTS is not merely one of the biggest K-pop groups. It has become one of the defining musical acts of the 21st century, achieving a level of global influence comparable to the biggest international artists of any era. Despite multiple Grammy nominations, however, the group has never won an award, while many artists with comparable commercial success and cultural impact have. Given the situation, the Recording Academy, the parent organization of the Grammy Awards, must have felt compelled to recognize the growing importance of Asian popular music through the creation of a new category.

It is difficult to tell whether that decision reflects genuine inclusiveness or an unwillingness to fully integrate Asian artists into the Grammys’ most prestigious competitions. The Recording Academy insists that the new category is meant to expand recognition for Asian music. Whatever their intentions are, the consequence is that they segregate Asian artists. By separating Asian artists into their own category, the Grammys risk reinforcing the notion that they compete in a different league rather than alongside other global artists. It implies that Asian artists and music are inferior to those of the Western world. Recognition, in this sense, can become a form of segregation. Instead of broadening visibility, it may inadvertently limit it.

From that perspective, BTS’s decision to decline the Grammys is entirely understandable. The group no longer needs validation from the Grammys to establish its artistic legitimacy. If anything, the relationship has reversed. Given BTS’s immense global influence, one could argue that the Grammys now benefit more from recognizing BTS than BTS does from winning a Grammy.

More broadly, the episode illustrates the gradual decline of Western cultural hegemony. For much of the 20th century, global popular music was overwhelmingly shaped by American and British artists from The Beatles and Michael Jackson to Madonna. Like many people of my generation, I grew up listening to and admiring American pop music. Western artists remain enormously influential globally, but they no longer enjoy the near monopoly they once held.

Ironically, the technologies that accelerated this transformation were largely invented in the United States. YouTube and other social media platforms enabled music to travel across borders without the gatekeeping of traditional media industries. Audiences around the world discovered, shared, and embraced music regardless of language or national origin. Younger generations proved far more open to cultural diversity than the institutions that had historically defined artistic prestige.

The Grammys, by contrast, seem only belatedly to have recognized this new reality. For years, many within the American music establishment appeared to treat BTS and K-pop as niche phenomena driven by unusually devoted fans rather than as evidence of a fundamental shift in global popular culture. That interpretation is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.

The real significance of this episode extends far beyond one award category. It signals a world in which cultural authority no longer flows in only one direction, from West to East. Global audiences, rather than traditional gatekeepers, increasingly determine who matters. In that new landscape, institutions such as the Grammys will have to adapt to a more genuinely global cultural order because the world’s biggest artists no longer need Western approval to become global icons.









Min Seong-jae (smin@pace.edu) is a professor of communication and media studies at Pace University in New York.







