Floral art reflects how cultures view nature: Eastern traditions prioritize natural harmony and beauty of the margin, while Western styles focus on structure and geometry. Today, these distinct philosophies merge into a dynamic global dialogue. Art has an extraordinary ability to transcend borders, bringing people together across cultures and traditions.

On July 20, I had the pleasure of attending a captivating demonstration on floral arrangement by German floral master Torsten Meiner, hosted by the Korea Floral Artist Association (KFAA) and brought to life through the vision of KFAA Chairman O Myon.

Having forged a close friendship with Meiner after studying in Germany in 1999, Chairman O Myon gave Korean floral artists a rare opportunity to experience European floral design firsthand. The event was a fine example of grassroots cultural diplomacy, where personal relationships foster mutual understanding through art.

A winner of the prestigious Silver Rose competition in Leipzig in Germany and an instructor at AHK Korea (the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Meiner presented a demonstration under the theme "From Paper to Nature." Using folded sheets of paper, he brought thousands of years of decorative history to life. His creations reinterpreted ancient, medieval and modern aesthetics by combining flowers with motifs inspired by historical architecture, stained glass and influential art movements.

In one work, Meiner rolled white paper into tall, vertical forms fitted with slender glass test tubes, evoking the soaring stone columns of Gothic cathedrals. Rather than relying on an abundance of flowers, he emphasized the purity and geometry of the white paper, introducing subtle asymmetry and contrasting angles to enliven the rigid architectural forms.

In another arrangement, he twisted three sheets of paper into graceful vertical curves that captured the spirit of Art Nouveau (a decorative style from 1890 to 1910). Created to oppose the formulaic, machine-driven designs of the Industrial Revolution, Art Nouveau is about flowing organic lines inspired by nature, mythical figures and the beauty of everyday life. By contrast, his tribute to the Bauhaus philosophy, an influential German design style where form follows function, rejected unnecessary ornamentation in favor of clean, practical design, with delicate flowers placed inside crisp, geometric paper structures.

Meiner also created paper compositions resembling modern architectural frameworks and bridges under construction, demonstrating how even the simplest materials can become powerful artistic expressions. As he observed during the demonstration, in an age when artificial intelligence can automate countless tasks, creating art with one's own hands offers an irreplaceable sense of human connection and creative joy.

By bringing Western architectural geometry into conversation with nature of Eastern aesthetic philosophies, events like Meiner's demonstration remind me that beauty is never confined to a single style or culture. Ultimately, embracing diverse artistic traditions and styles gently encourages me to respect, value and learn from the differences in one another.

Shin Hye-suk (sinesu@naver.com), who also goes by Shindy, completed a doctorate in sociology and has devoted two decades of her life to academic pursuits at a university in Japan. She is also a florist and currently serves as an adviser to the Seoul JoongAng Rotary Club International, Korea.







