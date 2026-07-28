New Korean chancery in Kenya will elevate Korea's influence in Africa

In the past 62 years in Kenya-Korea diplomatic relations, July 2, 2026, stands as a propitious transitional day. Korean Ambassador to Kenya Kang Hyung-shik led a high-powered delegation to a groundbreaking ceremony for a purpose-built permanent Korean chancery, located along the verdant Muthangari Drive in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital city.

Esteemed guests included H.E. Njoroge Muchiri, deputy governor of Nairobi City County; Amb. Josphant K. Maikara, director general of political and diplomatic affairs in the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs; H.E. Beyene Russom, dean of Diplomatic Corps and Eritrean ambassador to Kenya, heads of diplomatic missions in Kenya and myself.

The decision to construct a permanent Korean chancery in Kenya is wise and timely. It coincides with implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFRA), which is in full swing. Korea needs a permanent base in a dynamic and stable country to benefit from AfCFTA. Secondly, a permanent chancery in Nairobi, the gateway to East and Central Africa, not only gives Korea access to a region with a combined population of 300 million people, it also builds trust and confidence in the future of Kenya and Africa.

Notwithstanding, Korea now joins the league of other large Asian economies with permanent embassies in Kenya, which have the lion's share of trade and investments in Kenya and the greater eastern Africa region. These include China, which operates from a large purpose-built embassy complex in Nairobi, and Japan, which has one of the largest embassy compounds in Nairobi. India has a long-established high commission in Nairobi, with a permanent diplomatic compound.

While Korea has permanent purpose-built embassy compounds in South Africa (Pretoria), Nigeria (Abuja), Egypt (Cairo) and Ethiopia (Addis Ababa), it has none to cover East and Central Africa. The new Kenya (Nairobi) permanent chancery-East and Central Africa, completes Korea’s African tour.

Some Koreans may still wonder, but why undertake such an expensive project in Kenya, and not the neighboring countries? To start with, Nairobi is the gateway to a large and expanding regional markets in East and Central Africa. Kenya is the largest economy and de facto premier capital in the region.

Secondly, the expanded embassy will provide a secure and stable platform for Korean small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) wishing to enter new markets in Africa, and compete with the well-established Chinese, Indian and Japanese SMEs. The enhanced bridging support makes overseas expansion of Korean SMEs more practical and less risky.

Finally, Nairobi is the most important diplomatic city in Africa, as it hosts the United Nations Office at Nairobi, the United Nations Environment Programme, UN-Habitat, many international NGOs and hundreds of regional headquarters for multinational and transnational companies. It’s the financial and technology hub for Africa. Korea cannot afford to gamble with its future in Africa, or risk being left out. As they say, “if you’re not on the negotiating dining table, you’re on the menu.”

In a nutshell, a Korean purpose-built permanent chancery in Kenya is a strategic investment that supports development cooperation in Africa, and enhances Korea’s diplomatic influence on the continent. It is a viable investment in Korea’s future in the world’s most dynamic frontier markets.

Ngovi KITA (ngovikitau@yahoo.com), who served as first Kenyan ambassador to South Korea, is a specialist in Korean Peninsula studies and a geopolitical analyst.