Trump's shiny new plane isn't worth the cost — or the risk

Sometimes what goes around actually does come around.

Take President Donald Trump, for instance.

Days after he trolled former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama with a racist mock-up of them boarding a graffiti-laden Air Force One, Trump had to switch aircraft because his pet plane wasn’t up to security snuff.

According to published reports, Trump used a donated presidential plane before it was retrofitted with all the necessary security measures.

By doing so, he put not only himself and his office at risk, but he gambled with the lives of his crew, his Cabinet, his staff and the reporters who rode on the plane to cover him.

“Americans deserve answers on how the administration has decided to spend their taxpayer dollars and assume new national security risks with the VC-25B Bridge aircraft and the rushed retrofit program,” Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden groused in a letter to U.S. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink. “All in service to President Trump’s interest in having a pretty, luxurious plane for himself.”

The plane controversy erupted last week when Trump swapped the $400 million gift from Qatar for an older Air Force One on his return from a NATO summit in Turkey, which just happens to share a border with Iran, whose ceasefire deal with the U.S. had just collapsed.

According to reports, the Secret Service didn’t want to take any chances.

“I have a threat all the time,” Trump told reporters at the time. “I’m number one on their list.”

Not only did the president shrug off the serious security risks, but he launched a separate attack on some of the same journalists whose colleagues’ lives he put at risk.

The Trump administration issued subpoenas on Friday to several New York Times journalists after the newspaper reported on alleged security concerns involving the new Air Force One.

“Our journalists report the facts and advance the American public’s right to know how their government is operating and their taxpayer dollars are being used,” Times attorney David McCraw said in a statement.

“This brazen act should be seen as nothing more than an attempt to prevent the public from knowing what is happening in their country by intimidating journalists from doing their jobs.”

The timing of the security controversy is also something worth noting. It comes after Trump posted a doctored photo of the Obamas waving before boarding an Air Force One that had been spray-painted with graffiti.

The fake graffiti included the Democrat’s campaign slogan “Yes We Can,” “Obama” and “BLM,” short for Black Lives Matter.

The post also showed graffiti in Arabic on the plane with the phrase “alhamdulillah,” which means “praise be to God.”

It was the latest in a string of racially charged posts about the nation’s first Black president and his wife.

Obama, in a recent podcast, suggested that he owns “a suite” in Trump’s head.

Trump’s obsession with Obama is another indication that Trump is far afield from where his focus should be.

His four-week war with Iran is entering its fifth month.

His personal wealth has increased exponentially while many Americans are struggling to buy food and gas and find decent jobs.

He’s trying to impress foreign leaders with a shiny new toy that’s missing some of the more important bells and whistles.

And now he’s picking yet another fight with the press.

Trump says he plans on keeping the plane for his presidential library once he’s out of office. For now, he continues to live in a glass White House.

He really should stop throwing stones.

This article was published by the New York Daily News and distributed by Tribune Content Agency.