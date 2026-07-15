Smart power diplomacy in a troubled international order

Amid growing turbulence in the international order, the United States is expected to exercise smart power in diplomacy more effectively to establish a stable balance of power capable of ensuring durable peace and security in the Middle East. Such an approach should involve Iran, Israel and Lebanon as principal stakeholders in a comprehensive regional security framework.

In the current uncertain international order, Korea should pay more attention to smart power.

Combining soft and hard power in a sustainable, strategic manner will strengthen Korean smart power to a broader range of countries and widen international cooperation, including with the U.S., Japan, China and many others.

In a prior column, I mentioned Seo Hui’s persuasive ability in repelling successive waves of Khitan aggression during the Goryeo Dynasty (918–1392) and Syngman Rhee's success in persuading Dwight Eisenhower to sign the U.S.-South Korea Mutual Defense Treaty.

Smart power is inherently linked to public diplomacy. Public diplomacy relies on the activities of non-state actors, including private organizations, civil society groups and individual citizens. These actors exert influence over broad segments of the public, as well as intellectual and professional communities. In many cases, civilian diplomatic organizations, media institutions, business groups and cultural organizations shape public opinion and can indirectly influence or place pressure on official state diplomacy. A flexible and strategic integration of public diplomacy into broader diplomatic efforts can significantly enhance a country's influence over its counterparts.

During and after the Cold War, the United States possessed an unparalleled reservoir of soft and hard power, exercising considerable influence over international affairs and reinforcing "Pax Americana." Ironically, although the United States pioneered the concept of such power, it has struggled in recent decades to win the hearts and minds of global audiences. In contrast, China has invested in public diplomacy, cultural engagement and strategic communication, enabling it not only to narrow the gap with the United States but in certain regions to surpass it in persuasive capacity and international influence.

In an era marked by armed conflicts and geopolitical instability, the international community has an urgent need to strengthen and expand the practice of smart power as an indispensable instrument for promoting sustainable peace and global security.

As Winston Churchill recounted in "The Second World War," Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed that Pope Pius XII be consulted concerning the establishment of the post-war international order. Stalin’s well-known reply of “How many divisions does the Pope have?” illustrates his deeply materialist conception of power. His reaction suggests a failure to recognize the importance of smart power and diplomatic influence, highlighting a worldview in which military strength constituted the primary, if not the sole source of political authority.

Heo Mane, professor emeritus at Pusan National University, is a former president of the Korean Society of Contemporary European Studies. The views expressed in this article do not represent the editorial stance of The Korea Times.



















