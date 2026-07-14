The inevitability of change

It has been almost a year since I moved into a new studio apartment near my school, Sunchon Nation University, in South Jeolla Province. Looking out the window from the fourth floor of my building these days has left me reflecting on how rapid and marvelous change can be.

The view I have is not what many would consider intriguing. From my experience, most people specifically search for houses with mountain, river or street views, or from the side of a building where sunlight enters directly. What my new home lacks, it makes up for in being just five minutes away from campus and a view of a small farm.

Looking at this piece of land, which the farmers (a man and woman who I presume are a married couple) usually visit on the weekends, I have been reminded of how inevitable change is in our human lives. Just a couple of months ago, looking at the same farm land, their grape trees had no leaves. Even the persimmon trees, from which fruits had been harvested, had dried up and looked dead. In the winter, there were no signs the tree would ever bear fruit again.

The grass on the farm had also dried up and the farmers stopped visiting for a while. There was a noisy weekend when they used an agricultural byproduct crusher to shred some dried grass, stalks and trimmings. It was my first time seeing the machine, so I did some research and found out the government supports this method as a means to avoid forest fires.

The change that sticks out for me is not about the method of farming — it is that the same grape vine that looked dead some months back now has branches with grapes that will be ready for harvest in a couple of days. The persimmon tree now has fresh leaves with fruit already visibly forming. Last weekend, the farmers used a tool to deal with the bushes that were crowding not just the grapes but also the fresh corn planted on their piece of land.

As humans, we sometimes dread the idea of change. However, embracing it like my neighbour farmers do is what I think is the key to a stress-free life. Imagine looking for a harvest in the planting season or expecting a harvest when the trees are empty. If we can learn to move in life just like we move with the changing seasons, if we can learn to let go of some relationships, habits or situations and lead happier lives.

Imagine wanting to wear your favourite winter jacket or scarf in the heart of summer, rather than putting it away and waiting until next winter. I believe this is how we should approach change to make life a bit more comfortable.





Bambot Valentine is a trained journalist from Cameroon who is currently pursuing a master's degree at Suncheon National University. He is also a Korea Times Global Supporter.







