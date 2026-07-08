Korea's image in foreign media has undergone a transformation, according to the culture ministry last month.

Years ago, Korea was primarily associated with the threat posed by North Korea. Today, however, South Korea is increasingly described as a "cultural powerhouse," a "middle power" and one of the world's centers of influence.

This is undoubtedly a success. But one important detail deserves attention: This new image did not emerge on its own, nor did it appear out of nowhere. Instead, it closely mirrors the image that Korea itself has spent years carefully building and promoting abroad. Seoul deliberately launched a long-term communications strategy to present itself as a country of extraordinary success. By 2026, this is precisely how much of the world sees it.

If national reputations were once shaped primarily by outside observations and historical stereotypes, today they are formed through a feedback loop. Governments create narratives about themselves, and global media pick them up, amplify them and circulate them worldwide. As a result, Korea occupies a rather unusual position: Its international image is no longer simply the world's response to the country, but an extension of its own strategy of self-presentation.

This becomes especially clear when we look at how Korea talks about its own achievements.

When Korean media report on BTS or BLACKPINK, concerts and tours are rarely presented as ordinary entertainment events. Instead, headlines are filled with expressions such as "historic milestone," "global influence" and "first in history." Even routine overseas performances are framed as evidence of Korea's growing international status.

The same pattern can be seen in film. After "Parasite" won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020, Korean media focused not only on the film itself but on what the victory represented. Headlines emphasized that it was "the first Korean film" to achieve such recognition and that Korean cinema had "broken the language barrier." The award quickly became proof of the success of an entire national film industry rather than a single outstanding movie.

A similar narrative surrounded Netflix's 2021 series "Squid Game." News coverage went far beyond reporting the show's popularity. Instead, media outlets repeatedly described it as a "global phenomenon" and "the first Korean series to top Netflix rankings worldwide." Rather than treating this as an isolated success, the media presented it as another step in the country's rise on the global stage.

Over time, this has produced a distinctive way of talking about cultural achievements. Success is consistently framed as historic, groundbreaking and global.

It becomes easy to understand why foreign media outlets increasingly repeat this language. They are not inventing a new image of the country; they are adopting a narrative that Korea has already constructed for itself.

This approach is distinctive. The contrast becomes clear when compared with other countries. In the United States, global success is treated as business as usual. News coverage focuses on box office revenues, streaming numbers and market performance rather than describing every achievement as a cultural breakthrough. Does this mean that Korea's global image is shaped not only by what it achieves, but by the way it tells its own story?

Perhaps so. And perhaps this is one of the country's most distinctive strengths — a communications strategy that has helped transform Korea into one of the world's leading cultural powers.

Oksana Vaneeva is a young journalist, an ambassador for Leadership Council and Immerse Education and a participant in the AFS international program conducted in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, which brings together young leaders from more than 100 countries.