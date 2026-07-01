While living in Andong in northeastern Korea, I enjoyed the profound riches of the so-called capital of spiritual (moral) culture. Every track I have walked is filled with the traces of various histories. I really appreciate the faithful and constant preservation of inveterate history of Andong since the prehistoric era around 40,000 years B.C.

As I leave Andong due to recent personnel changes, I have a gracious memory of atmospheric and picturesque mountain paths. Among them, I remember the tracks from Dosan Seowon (Confucian Academy) to the Korea Seonbi Culture Training Center.

“Seonbi” in Korean means moral and spiritual scholar. Seonbi Culture Training Center is dedicated to teaching Confucian values, history and the scholarly mindset (the spirit of Seonbi) of the Joseon Dynasty.

Located near the Seonbi Culture Training Center is the Toegye Ancestral House, where the descendants of Toegye take turns maintaining the house. Among the descendants, the 16th is Lee Geun-pil, who founded the training center on the hopes it might inspire as many people as possible to realize moral restoration.

Emphasizing the importance of creating blessings rather than trying to receive them, he wrote the message, “Let’s create blessings!” on a piece paper and distributed it to those visiting the center and the ancestral house. Even now, an envelope with printed paper is given for free.

In our society, we are familiar with the greeting, “May you receive many blessings!” However, according to the philosophy of Lee Geun-pil, we are encouraged to say: “May you create many blessings!”

What does creating blessings mean? Encouraging others to create blessings, Lee Geun-pil suggests several meaningful spiritual tips to practice.

First, when we discover a good deed done by others, welcome it as if it comes from within ourselves, and be sure to learn from it. Second, when we do something wrong, do not hesitate to apologize immediately and correct it. Third, let us not talk ill of others. Fourth, let us exalt the good deeds of others and carry them within ourselves. Fifth, let us rather rebuke ourselves with the same heart that rebukes others. And sixth, let us forgive others with the same heart that forgives ourselves.

Other virtuous messages are also practical and worthwhile to practice daily in terms of self-cultivation and human relationships:

“Do not cultivate arrogant behavior. A person of dignity does not hate you directly, but do not want to see you again once they turn away.”

“Do not try to possess all good things. Even if you have everything you desire, you will not be satisfied in the end.”

“One cannot fully satisfy one’s aspirations. While business, honor and success are all desirable, if one holds a high-ranking position without possessing the abilities, one’s vision will be obscured, leading to ruin.”

“There must be a limit to joy, too. One cannot be happy endlessly. Life is a continuous cycle of joy and sorrow; so one must cultivate the ability to overcome suffering.”

“Let us not acquire wealth in a despicable manner. Wealth obtained through bribery or fraud is a sin.”

“When you try to escape a difficult situation by losing face, the world’s sentiment will not forgive you.”

“When you fight and try to win against an inhumane person, you also become just like him.”

“If you do not share the portions of many people equally and try to take a larger share for yourself, it is nothing more than saying, ‘I am such a worthless person.’”

Pondering on those spiritual advices, I think the most important attitude in religious life is continuous self-cultivation. Many things depend on how we cultivate virtues in our daily lives through meditation and contemplation, prayer and action.

“Stay awake!” (Matthew 24:42)

The author is a member of the Daughters of St. Paul (Figlie di San Paolo), living and giving the good news to the world by means of social communication. Learn more about the congregation at fsp.pauline.or.kr.











