Uncomfortable lessons of Iran war

When wars end, most people ask a simple question: Who won? But the real question is: Who emerged stronger?

The recent conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran offers a powerful reminder that military success and strategic success are not always the same thing. History is filled with examples where battlefield victories failed to produce the political outcomes for which wars were fought. From a military perspective, the United States and Israel achieved impressive results. Iranian nuclear facilities were damaged. Senior leaders and commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were eliminated. Critical military infrastructure was degraded. Iran's ability to project power suffered a significant setback. Measured in tactical terms, these were clear successes.

But wars are not fought for tactical victories alone. As Carl von Clausewitz famously observed, war is a continuation of politics by other means. Military operations are instruments designed to achieve political objectives. The real question, therefore, is whether those political objectives were achieved and did the conflict weaken the Islamic Republic, or did it inadvertently strengthen it?

According to several analysts at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, there is a strong possibility that Iran achieved its primary objective: survival. And survival may have been enough. Many observers assume that authoritarian regimes are fragile. Remove the leadership, destroy key facilities and eventually the system collapses. The Iranian experience suggests otherwise. For years, Tehran anticipated the possibility of decapitation strikes. It developed decentralized command structures, regional security networks and contingency plans designed to ensure continuity even if top officials were killed. As a result, despite suffering severe losses, the state continued to function. This should sound familiar to anyone who studies North Korea. Pyongyang has spent decades preparing for leadership disruption, wartime isolation and continuity-of-government scenarios. The assumption that eliminating a leader automatically causes regime collapse may be far more optimistic than reality permits.

Carnegie scholar Karim Sadjadpour describes Iran as a “zombie regime," a government that appears weak, isolated, economically troubled and politically unpopular, yet refuses to die. History provides several examples. Cuba survived decades of pressure. North Korea survived famine, sanctions and diplomatic isolation. Vietnam survived military campaigns that many believed would force political surrender. The common pattern is that external pressure often strengthens internal cohesion rather than weakening it. The recent conflict may produce a similar outcome. The Iranian leadership can now argue that it survived attacks from the world's most capable military powers. Whether ordinary Iranians accept that narrative is a separate question. But for the regime itself, survival becomes proof of legitimacy. Perhaps the most important consequence of the conflict is Iran's evolution from a clerical regime into a revolutionary security state increasingly dominated by the Revolutionary Guard and other security institutions.

Many observers assume that war, sanctions and economic hardship eventually produce moderation. Iran's leaders may draw the opposite lesson: revolutionary principles preserved the regime, resistance worked and compromise is dangerous. If so, the conflict may strengthen ideological rigidity rather than encourage reform. This reality casts doubt on the prospect of a future "grand bargain" between Washington and Tehran. Economic engagement does not automatically transform political systems. If Iran's leadership believes the current system ensured its survival, it has little reason to fundamentally change its behavior. For Tehran, diplomacy may represent another phase of competition rather than reconciliation. A deeper question remains: Does the Islamic Republic actually want normalization? What benefits the nation may threaten the regime. National interests and regime interests are not always the same.

For Korean strategists, the lessons are clear. Military success does not automatically produce strategic success. Leadership decapitation does not necessarily cause regime collapse. Ideological states often become more cohesive under pressure, and decentralized command structures can be remarkably resilient. Above all, assumptions about North Korea require constant reexamination.

The implications extend beyond military planning. Policymakers must be cautious about assuming that economic pressure, information campaigns or even limited military strikes will automatically produce political moderation inside closed ideological systems. North Korea, like Iran, has spent decades developing mechanisms for regime survival under conditions of isolation, sanctions and external threat. Its leadership studies foreign conflicts closely and will undoubtedly draw lessons from Iran's experience. Some of those lessons may reinforce Pyongyang's belief that nuclear deterrence, regime cohesion and strategic patience remain the best guarantees of survival. That possibility alone should encourage greater humility in our assumptions about how authoritarian regimes respond to pressure.

The central question is not whether the United States and Israel won battles, but whether those victories achieved their political objectives. History repeatedly shows that tactical success does not guarantee strategic success. A military victory that leaves an adversary politically intact, or even politically strengthened, is not necessarily a strategic victory. The danger for policymakers lies in mistaking a pause in conflict for its resolution. They are not the same thing. Iran may emerge from this war weaker militarily, yet more determined politically. If that proves true, then the most enduring lesson of this conflict will be a familiar one: Winning battles is often easier than achieving the peace that follows.

Retired Lt. Gen. Chun In-bum is the former commander of the Republic of Korea Army Special Warfare Command.