Korea should strengthen defense ties with Southeast Asia

The international order is undergoing rapid transformation. As the U.S.-led unipolar system gradually weakens and China's military and economic influence continues to expand, the Indo-Pacific region has emerged as a focal point for global security. Security tensions surrounding the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait are steadily increasing, prompting regional countries to seek new frameworks of cooperation to safeguard their national interests and security.

Under these circumstances, Korea can no longer remain merely a beneficiary of security provided by the U.S. It must expand its role as an active participant and contributor to regional security cooperation. At the heart of this effort lies defense diplomacy.

Defense diplomacy is far more than the sale of weapons. It is a comprehensive diplomatic instrument encompassing military cooperation, education and training, technology sharing, industrial collaboration, and the cultivation of strategic trust. Major defence-exporting nations such as the United States, France, and the United Kingdom have long used arms exports and military cooperation to strengthen alliances, expand partnerships and enhance their international influence. Defense is not merely an industry; it is a powerful tool of diplomacy and an effective means of implementing national strategy.

Korea's defence industry has already established itself as a globally competitive force. Systems such as the K9 self-propelled howitzer, K2 main battle tank, FA-50 light combat aircraft, Cheongung-II air defense system and advanced submarines have earned international recognition for their outstanding performance, cost-effectiveness and rapid delivery schedules. The remarkable growth of Korea's defence exports in recent years is a direct result of these strengths.

However, simple arms sales alone will no longer be sufficient. What many Indo-Pacific nations seek is not merely weapons but enhanced security capabilities. Therefore, Korea should actively promote a comprehensive three-part strategy consisting of weapons, training and industrial cooperation.

The Philippines represents one of the most important partners in this regard. Facing direct maritime disputes with China in the South China Sea, the Philippines urgently needs to strengthen its maritime security capabilities. Korea has already built a solid foundation of trust through the export of ships and aircraft. The next step is to deepen cooperation through regular maritime security exercises, expanded joint training programs and systematic military education initiatives.

In addition, Korea should help establish local maintenance, repair and logistics support infrastructure, thereby contributing to the development of the Philippine defence industrial base. Such cooperation goes far beyond arms sales and lays the groundwork for a long-term strategic partnership.

Indonesia is another critical partner. As the world's largest archipelagic nation, Indonesia must manage vast maritime territories, making maritime security an essential national priority. Korea has already accumulated valuable experience through submarine exports, defense technology cooperation projects and the joint development of the KF-21 fighter aircraft. Going forward, bilateral defense cooperation should be elevated to the level of an industrial alliance through expanded joint research and development, component manufacturing and maintenance technology cooperation.

Malaysia also deserves special attention. Strategically located near the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea, Malaysia faces growing maritime security demands. Interest in Korean defense products has increased significantly in recent years. Korea should expand cooperation in naval vessels, military aircraft and surveillance and reconnaissance systems while simultaneously strengthening naval exchanges and military training programs to build long-term trust.

Korea's three decades of experience in submarine operations, anti-submarine warfare and maritime patrol aircraft operations constitute highly valuable expertise sought by many Southeast Asian nations. Officer education, crew training, and assistance in developing tactical doctrines are cost-effective forms of security cooperation that can generate enduring strategic benefits. Such initiatives often create stronger and more lasting partnerships than arms sales alone.

Another major advantage of defense diplomacy is its ability to strengthen both security and economic interests simultaneously. Defense exports contribute to domestic job creation and the development of advanced industries while deepening strategic ties with partner countries. As defense cooperation expands, opportunities for broader collaboration in areas such as trade, energy and supply-chain resilience also increase.

Major powers around the world are already employing this strategy effectively. The United States combines arms sales with joint military exercises to sustain its alliance network, while France and the United Kingdom leverage defense cooperation to expand their strategic influence abroad. Korea must likewise move beyond viewing defense solely through the lens of industrial policy and instead approach it as an integral component of national strategy.

To achieve this objective, an integrated government-wide support framework is required. Strategic defense export campaigns linked to summit diplomacy, expanded military exchanges and regular joint exercises should be pursued in a coordinated manner. The Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration must work together under a unified defense diplomacy strategy.

The Indo-Pacific era is one in which security and economics can no longer be separated. Weapons are not merely commodities; they are strategic instruments that connect nations and build enduring partnerships. If South Korea seeks to advance beyond the status of a middle power and become a genuine contributor to regional security, defense diplomacy must become a central pillar of its national strategy.

Joint military exercises and defense cooperation with countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia are not simply export opportunities. They are diplomatic endeavors that build trust, expand networks of friendly nations and enhance Korea's strategic influence throughout the region.

Korea should therefore champion a new model of Indo-Pacific security cooperation based on the integrated package of weapons, training and industrial cooperation. This approach will strengthen national security, secure the future of Korea's defense industry and elevate Korea's strategic standing in the international community.

Retired Navy Capt. Moon Keun-sik is adjunct professor at Hanyang University Graduate School of Public Policy.