After K-food’s global success, a question about health

For many Koreans, the global success of Korean food is more than a business story. It is emotional. It carries memories of home, family, school snacks, street markets, late-night meals and, in many cases, a quiet sense of pride that Korean culture has finally become familiar to people far beyond the peninsula.

I still remember how Korean food was first introduced to many international viewers through "Dae Jang Geum," also known as "Jewel in the Palace." In that drama, food was not presented simply. It demonstrated care, discipline, seasonality and devotion. The kitchen was not just a place for cooking. It was a space where knowledge, patience and affection were expressed through ingredients.

Since then, the global image of Korean food has changed dramatically. In the 2010s, mukbang videos brought Korean eating culture into the digital world. Later, Korean fried chicken, instant noodles, tteokbokki, bibimbap and kimchi have become familiar to people across the world. Today, it is no longer surprising to see international consumers themselves trying extra-spicy Korean instant noodles or lining up for Korean-style snacks, barbecue or street food.

This is a remarkable achievement. For a long time, Korean food was considered too strong, too spicy and too unfamiliar to be popular among global consumers. Now, those very characteristics have become part of its appeal. The heat, color and emotional intensity of Korean food fit well with the age of streaming platforms and global youth culture.

But after success comes a question: how can Korean food remain not only exciting, but also sustainable and healthy?

This question should not be misunderstood as criticism of Korean cuisine. On the contrary, it comes from affection. Korean food deserves to be understood in its full depth, not only through the most dramatic or viral dishes. The world has discovered the thrill of spicy noodles, rich sauces and crispy chicken, but Korean food also has another side: vegetables, fermented foods, seasonal dishes, grains, seafood and a long tradition of balancing taste with care for the body.

The concern is that Korean food is often represented globally by its most intense forms. Instant noodles, heavily seasoned snacks, sweet sauces, and fried chicken travel more easily than the quieter parts of the Korean table. They are convenient, photogenic and emotionally satisfying. But if these items become the dominant image of Korean food, something important may be lost.

Korean cuisine is not only about stimulation. It is also about balance. A traditional Korean meal is usually built around rice, soup, vegetables, protein and having a variety of side dishes. Kimchi is not simply a spicy symbol; it is part of a broader food culture shaped by fermentation, preservation and household knowledge. Vegetable dishes, bean-based foods, seaweed soups and simple broths may not go viral as easily as spicy noodles, but they show another dimension of Korean eating: everyday nourishment.

This balance matters because food culture changes once it enters the global market. National cuisines are often simplified as they travel. Italian food becomes pizza and pasta. Japanese food becomes sushi and ramen. Korean food also risks being reduced to spice, speed and spectacle. These images are powerful, but they are not complete.

The next stage of Korean food’s globalization should include a broader conversation about health. Korean companies, restaurants and cultural institutions can present Korean food not only as trendy and flavorful, but also as diverse, seasonal and adaptable to modern concerns about wellness. Less sodium, less sugar, more vegetables, clearer nutritional information and a wider promotion of home-style Korean meals could help it mature in the global market.

This does not mean removing pleasure from Korean food. Food should be joyful. A bowl of instant noodles late at night, crispy fried chicken shared with friends, or tteokbokki eaten on a cold day are all part of the emotional power of Korean food. The point is not to judge these foods, but to place them within a richer and more balanced story.

Korean food has already proven that it can attract the world’s attention. Now it has a chance to earn the world’s trust. Its future should not be limited to what is spicy, fast or viral. It can also be thoughtful, nourishing and sustainable.

After the excitement of global success, perhaps the next chapter should be showing the world that Korean food is not only delicious, but also capable of caring for the body, the table and the rhythm of daily life.





Shin Go-eun is an associate professor at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City.



