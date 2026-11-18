Long known for its wide selection of everyday goods at affordable prices, Namdaemun Market is enjoying renewed attention from younger consumers in Korea, many of whom discover quirky items through viral social media posts.

For them, a visit is less about ticking off a shopping list than hunting for distinctive finds that blend nostalgia, practicality and a touch of personal style.

From tableware for a home cafe to retro-inspired accessories, here are some tips from young Korean shoppers on what to look for and how to make the most of a treasure hunt at Namdaemun Market.

Tableware

Tableware is one of the most popular shopping items among young Koreans, including 32-year-old designer Kim Hyun-joo. She bought plates and cups for coffee during her visit to the market early this week.

“Even the same coffee makes you feel much better when you drink it from a pretty cup,” she said. “The advantage of the market is that you can see, touch and pick things up and find your favorite among all these options. It feels more real and fun than buying things online and a lot cheaper than shopping at a select shop.”

Tableware sellers here once catered mainly to newlyweds furnishing homes and restaurant owners buying sets. Now, individually selected pieces are part of the appeal.

Shop owner Park Geun-dae, 38, believes pandemic-era habits helped.

“Young people seem to prefer eating at home using pretty dishes rather than going out drinking,” he said. “These days, young people are our biggest customer group.” Ceramic egg holders shaped like paper cartons, mini dishes for dried seaweed and miniature mortars for grinding sesame seeds are especially popular among young visitors, he explained.

Sauna supplies

Visiting a sauna or neighborhood bathhouse has long been a Korean ritual for unwinding, and the experience feels all the more satisfying when the weather turns chilly.

Exfoliating mitts, waterproof bath bags and seat pads are turning practical bathhouse supplies into personalized shopping finds. The trend, dubbed “saunacore,” has brought renewed attention to familiar Korean bathing accessories.

Office worker Koh Ju-hyun, 29, took the afternoon off with a friend and bought exfoliating soap, salt cream and a towel hat they saw on Instagram ahead of a weekend sauna visit.

“My colleague told me this sauna hat helps shield your head from the intense heat, making each sauna session feel more comfortable,” Koh said, adding that she chose blue because the color suits her.

After buying several items, she received an octopus-shaped massage tool as a freebie.

“I want to come back when I have time,” she said. “It’s bustling, you can get yourself some nice gifts at reasonable prices and looking around is fun.”

Jade rings

Jewelry once associated with grandmothers is finding younger admirers through the “jadecore” trend. Gen Z and Millennials favor wearing jade as "newtro" style pieces, such as wearing slimmer rings alone or stacking them with other jewelry. The trend gained momentum after BTS member V was spotted wearing jade rings.

University student Lee Eun-young, 22, was surprised by the selection.

“I thought jade only came in green, but there are white, brown, pink and black ones, in different thicknesses,” she said.

She found rings priced as low as 3,000 won.

“They look pretty layered with silver rings I already own, or with jade rings in different colors,” Lee said. “The more you look at them, the prettier they seem.”

Flowers

The sweet scent of flowers lifts visitors' spirits as soon as stepping into Building E’s third-floor flower market, where seasonal stems sell for as little as 4,000 to 5,000 won a bunch.

Hwang Min-a, 34, spent 23,000 won on roses for a friend’s exhibition. Nearby wrapping services, she said, charge roughly 4,000 to 10,000 won.

“My friend who recently got married made her own wedding bouquet here in such a reasonable price," she said. "I brought a Pinterest image and asked them to make it like that, and they made something similar. It would have cost a lot more if I bought it at a flower shop.”

Her advice: Bring cash or arrange a bank transfer, and arrive early. Vendors begin closing around 3 or 4 p.m.

Just a few blocks from the flower section, the artificial flower section is brimming with affordable Christmas decorations, from tree ornaments and festive dolls to twinkling lights that bring holiday cheer at home.

Leave room for market meal

For those who are hungry after shopping, Guksu Alley, less than a minute walk from Hoehyeon Station’s Exit 5, is recommended for a warming bowl of knife-cut noodle soup. Fierce competition among vendors helped establish the alley’s signature tradition of generous extras: Order "kalguksu," or Korean hand-cut noodles, and receive a side of cold noodles, or opt for barley rice and get both noodle dishes alongside it.

For those looking for something spicy, braised hairtail fish is one famous option. There are allies with many restaurants serving the braised fish dish. The allies are believed to have developed around 1988, when inexpensive hairtail braised to local merchants’ tastes became a draw. Note that hairtail fish come cooked with small bones, rather than a boneless fillet.

For a walking snack, look for "hotteok" — filled, griddled pancakes — or pick up dumplings before heading home with the day’s treasures.