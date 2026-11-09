A scarf vendor at Seoul's Namdaemun Market has become an unlikely celebrity, drawing crowds so large that police have been called to the scene and private security guards hired to maintain order. His popularity has also caught the attention of Korean entertainers, some of whom have visited his stall to meet him in person.

The vendor has gone viral on social media for his witty remarks, playful interactions with customers and charismatic salesmanship. His growing fan base has earned him the nickname "Namdaemun idol," turning an ordinary scarf stall at one of Seoul's oldest traditional markets into an unexpected tourist attraction.

The frenzy has become so intense that the vendor temporarily closed his stall on Thursday amid safety concerns after police were called to manage the crowds. When business resumed the following day, three private security guards were reportedly stationed outside the shop to help maintain order.

Comedian Kim Hye-sun was among the latest celebrities to experience the phenomenon firsthand.

In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel "Grace Sun" on Friday, Kim visited Namdaemun Market in hopes of meeting the viral vendor.

"There's an idol here," she said, adding that she had already seen his videos and knew how popular he had become.

Upon spotting him, Kim immediately exclaimed, "He's handsome."

But she was taken aback by the sheer number of people surrounding his stall, saying there were too many customers for her to buy a scarf.

When she learned that he was looking for part-time help to manage the crowds, Kim enthusiastically volunteered.

"I'll do it! I'll help you keep everyone organized. I'll be your security guard," she said.

The vendor jokingly turned her down, telling her to come back early the next day.

Undeterred, Kim began helping direct the crowd, earning praise from the vendor, who told her she was doing a good job.

She then asked him to hire her as a full-time employee, only to be rejected again, prompting laughter.

Although Kim ultimately left without purchasing a scarf, she was full of praise for the vendor.

"He's handsome in person. His manners are excellent, too. Now I understand why people call him an idol," she said.

Kim is not the only entertainer captivated by the scarf seller.

TV personality Jang Sung-kyu recently shared a video of the vendor on social media, calling him "the man I'm most envious of these days."

Comedian couple Kang Jae-jun and Lee Eun-hyung also visited the market to meet the vendor, posing for photos with him amid the crowds. Kang was seen linking arms with the vendor for a picture, while Lee smiled alongside them.

The celebrity visits have added to the attention surrounding the vendor, whose entertaining sales pitches have transformed a traditional market shopping experience into a social media spectacle.

With fans flocking to his stall not just to buy scarves but also to catch a glimpse of him, his sudden fame illustrates how an ordinary market merchant can become an internet sensation — and even attract the kind of attention usually reserved for K-pop stars.

This article from Xportsnews was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.