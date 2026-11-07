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Actress Song Hye-kyo has shown off a sophisticated bob haircut that captures the fresh, elegant mood of fall.

Song recently shared photos of herself on social media, wearing a black mini dress, a cropped jacket and sunglasses. Her understated outfit, paired with a short bob that exposed her neckline, created a light and polished look.

The key features of her hairstyle are its length, which falls just below the chin, and its naturally flowing waves. Her bangs are swept away from her forehead and fall gently along the sides of her face, while the ends curve softly inward, creating a neat yet lively appearance.

These features also make the hairstyle an appealing option for middle-aged women. Adjusting the length to suit the face shape and adding gentle waves can help refresh one's appearance. However, maintaining a short haircut requires more than simply trimming the hair. Preventing frizz and managing volume at the roots and ends are equally important.

Gentle waves create a sophisticated, softer look

A bob with ends that curve slightly inward, like Song's, creates a softer silhouette without making the hairstyle appear overly rigid.

Those seeking a similar look can opt for gentle C-shaped curls or loose waves rather than tight curls. Leaving some movement around the face instead of styling the hair flat against the cheeks can create a more natural appearance.

For round faces, avoiding excessive volume around the cheeks and keeping the front sections below the chin can help create a more elongated appearance. Those with longer faces may benefit from adding moderate volume to the sides rather than increasing height at the crown. For angular jawlines, adjusting the length so the ends do not fall directly at the widest part of the jaw can help soften the overall look.

Hair texture and thickness should also be considered. Fine or thinning hair may appear sparse at the ends if too many layers are added. For thick hair that tends to puff out, reducing bulk underneath while maintaining a clean outer shape may be a better approach.

Focus shampoo on the scalp and conditioner on the ends

With a bob haircut, the ends sit close to the face, making frizz and clumping more noticeable.

When shampooing, gently massage the scalp with the fingertips rather than vigorously rubbing the entire length of the hair. Washing frequency should be adjusted according to scalp oiliness, perspiration and the styling products used.

Conditioners and hair treatments should be applied according to product instructions. Those with fine, straight hair should focus on the ends and rinse thoroughly to prevent the roots from becoming weighed down and losing volume.

Applying excessive amounts of products designed for hair strands directly to the scalp should be avoided, even when the scalp feels dry or itchy.

After washing, gently press the hair with a towel to absorb moisture instead of rubbing it. Detangle hair carefully, starting from the ends, and avoid pulling or brushing wet hair forcefully.

Reducing unnecessary friction is often more effective for maintaining smooth hair than applying excessive amounts of styling products.

Build volume at the roots before styling the ends

Blow-drying should begin around the part and roots. Changing the direction of the hair with the fingers while drying can help lift flattened sections and restore volume.

Use a hair dryer at a low temperature and keep it moving rather than directing hot air at one spot for an extended period.

For the ends, use a brush to gently curve them inward. If using a curling or flat iron, make sure the hair is completely dry and apply low to medium heat for short periods. Repeatedly pressing the same section because the curl does not hold can lead to accumulated heat damage.

To finish, spread a small amount of hair essence or oil between the palms and apply it to frizzy ends first. Applying too much product near the roots can weigh down the hair, reduce volume and make it appear clumped together.

When the ends begin to flip outward after touching the shoulders or the overall shape becomes heavy, trimming the haircut can make daily styling easier.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.