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Jang Won-young turns heads in dramatic all-black dress at Seoul jewelry event

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Summary

IVE member Jang Won-young attended an Italian luxury jewelry brand’s preview exhibition at SONGEUN in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, on Oct. 28, wearing a dramatic all-black dress. The off-the-shoulder, backless gown featured voluminous neckline ruffles, and she accessorized it with a chain necklace, gold bangles and black stiletto heels. Her high updo completed the look. IVE released the prerelease track Looks Can Kill on Oct. 19 and a mini album of the same name on Oct. 26.

Key Facts

  • The dress’s off-the-shoulder and backless silhouette highlighted Jang’s shoulders and proportions.
  • She wore gold bangles on both wrists and a delicate chain necklace along her neckline.
  • Jang paired the dress with black pointed-toe stiletto heels and wore her hair in a high updo with loose strands framing her face.
  • The preview exhibition took place at SONGEUN in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul.
By Xportsnews
  • Published KST
Jang Won-young / Xportsnews

Jang Won-young / Xportsnews

IVE's Jang Won-young drew attention with an elegant all-black look that highlighted her striking proportions at a luxury jewelry event in Seoul.

Jang attended a preview exhibition for an Italian luxury jewelry brand at SONGEUN in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, on Oct. 28.

For the event, she wore long off-the-shoulder dress, creating a sophisticated yet romantic look. Voluminous ruffles along the neckline added dimension to the otherwise monochromatic ensemble.

Jang Won-young / Xportsnews

Jang Won-young / Xportsnews

The dress's off-the-shoulder and backless silhouette accentuated Jang's shoulders and long, statuesque proportions, giving the K-pop star an almost Barbie-like appearance.

She paired the dress with a delicate chain necklace that caught the light along her neckline and gold bangles on both wrists, adding a luxurious finish to the look.

Jang Won-young / Xportsnews

Jang Won-young / Xportsnews

Black pointed-toe stiletto heels further elongated the silhouette, while Jang wore her hair in a high updo with loose strands framing her face for a polished yet soft finish.

Jang Won-young / Xportsnews

Jang Won-young / Xportsnews

Jang has long drawn attention for her fashion both on and off stage, and the latest appearance offered another example of the IVE member's ability to turn a relatively simple monochrome look into a statement.

Meanwhile, IVE released the prerelease track "Looks Can Kill" on Oct. 19, followed by a new mini album of the same name on Oct. 26.

Jang Won-young / Xportsnews

Jang Won-young / Xportsnews

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.

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