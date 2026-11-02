Jang Won-young turns heads in dramatic all-black dress at Seoul jewelry event

IVE's Jang Won-young drew attention with an elegant all-black look that highlighted her striking proportions at a luxury jewelry event in Seoul.

Jang attended a preview exhibition for an Italian luxury jewelry brand at SONGEUN in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, on Oct. 28.

For the event, she wore long off-the-shoulder dress, creating a sophisticated yet romantic look. Voluminous ruffles along the neckline added dimension to the otherwise monochromatic ensemble.

The dress's off-the-shoulder and backless silhouette accentuated Jang's shoulders and long, statuesque proportions, giving the K-pop star an almost Barbie-like appearance.

She paired the dress with a delicate chain necklace that caught the light along her neckline and gold bangles on both wrists, adding a luxurious finish to the look.

Black pointed-toe stiletto heels further elongated the silhouette, while Jang wore her hair in a high updo with loose strands framing her face for a polished yet soft finish.

Jang has long drawn attention for her fashion both on and off stage, and the latest appearance offered another example of the IVE member's ability to turn a relatively simple monochrome look into a statement.

Meanwhile, IVE released the prerelease track "Looks Can Kill" on Oct. 19, followed by a new mini album of the same name on Oct. 26.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.