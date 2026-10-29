Seoul launches building block sets of Gwanghwamun Square, Hangang bus

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will release limited-edition building block sets featuring Gwanghwamun Square and the Hangang Bus on Thursday, in collaboration with Korean building block brand Oxford.

The SeoulCity Series consists of two sets designed to let residents and tourists experience Seoul’s landmarks and changing city life by assembling them, the city said Wednesday.

The Gwanghwamun Square set includes Gwanghwamun, the main gate of Gyeongbok Palace, statues of naval hero Adm. Yi Sun-sin and King Sejong, the inventor of the Korean alphabet, and the Garden of Gratitude. It is the first time the garden, a memorial honoring the 22 nations that supported South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, has been made into merchandise. The garden drew 500,000 visitors within 160 days of its opening.

The Hangang Bus set features the city’s ferry service on the Han River along with one of its docks.

The city said it focused on making the assembly process itself an experience, moving away from traditional souvenirs that are sold already finished.

The Gwanghwamun Square set costs 62,900 won ($44) and the Hangang Bus set 43,900 won ($31). They will be available at Seoul My Soul Shop, Dongdaemun Design Plaza’s online and offline stores, Oxford’s official online store and some E-mart outlets.

The city plans to expand its merchandise to cover Seoul’s seasons, events, policies and new spaces.

“These sets are a new type of Seoul merchandise that lets residents and tourists build and experience the city themselves,” said Kim Hyung-rae, the city’s director of public relations planning.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.