G-Dragon's latest obsession? A balaclava

G-Dragon has turned heads with another unconventional fashion choice, this time hiding nearly his entire face behind a black knit balaclava — and raising the question of whether the unusual look could become his next trend.

A social media account run by the K-pop star's staff shared a series of photos Friday without a caption, showing G-Dragon in an outfit that put his signature experimental style on full display.

In the photos, the BIGBANG member wears a black knit balaclava covering most of his face, paired with a blue-toned jacket, wide-leg pants and a small red bag.

The face-concealing headwear is not an easy fashion item to pull off, but G-Dragon incorporates it naturally into the outfit, adding yet another unconventional accessory to his long list of headline-making looks.

G-Dragon has long been regarded as one of K-pop's most influential fashion figures, with his clothing, accessories and styling choices frequently drawing attention well beyond the stage.

That track record is now putting the spotlight on his latest choice: whether the balaclava will remain one of G-Dragon's more eccentric looks or find its way into the fashion mainstream.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon is currently meeting fans through BIGBANG's world tour. The group is set to continue its Asian leg from November, with stops including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Japan and Malaysia.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.