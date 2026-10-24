G-Dragon's latest obsession? A balaclava
Summary
G-Dragon appeared in photos shared Friday wearing a black knit balaclava with a blue-toned jacket, wide-leg pants and a small red bag. The BIGBANG member’s latest unconventional fashion choice has drawn attention to whether the face-covering headwear could become a mainstream trend. He is meeting fans on BIGBANG’s world tour, whose Asian leg continues from November.
Key Facts
- The photos were shared without a caption by a social media account run by G-Dragon’s staff.
- The balaclava covered most of G-Dragon’s face.
- The Asian tour leg includes stops in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Japan and Malaysia.
- G-Dragon’s clothing, accessories and styling choices frequently draw attention beyond the stage.
G-Dragon has turned heads with another unconventional fashion choice, this time hiding nearly his entire face behind a black knit balaclava — and raising the question of whether the unusual look could become his next trend.
A social media account run by the K-pop star's staff shared a series of photos Friday without a caption, showing G-Dragon in an outfit that put his signature experimental style on full display.
In the photos, the BIGBANG member wears a black knit balaclava covering most of his face, paired with a blue-toned jacket, wide-leg pants and a small red bag.
The face-concealing headwear is not an easy fashion item to pull off, but G-Dragon incorporates it naturally into the outfit, adding yet another unconventional accessory to his long list of headline-making looks.
G-Dragon has long been regarded as one of K-pop's most influential fashion figures, with his clothing, accessories and styling choices frequently drawing attention well beyond the stage.
That track record is now putting the spotlight on his latest choice: whether the balaclava will remain one of G-Dragon's more eccentric looks or find its way into the fashion mainstream.
Meanwhile, G-Dragon is currently meeting fans through BIGBANG's world tour. The group is set to continue its Asian leg from November, with stops including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Japan and Malaysia.
This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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