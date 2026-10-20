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A new trend known as “hoe-cnic” — a combination of "hoe," the Korean word for raw fish, and picnic — is gaining popularity along the Han River. Replacing fried chicken, long a staple of riverside outings, fresh raw fish is emerging as a new food trend in Seoul.

A typical hoe-cnic outing begins with picking up takeout sashimi at Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market before heading to destinations such as Yeouido Hangang Park, Nodeulseom Island or Yanghwa Hangang Park. Participants often pair their raw fish with instant noodles cooked at the riverside or alcoholic drinks, and some rent picnic mats, tables or tents to create the perfect outdoor setting.

Online content featuring people enjoying takeout sashimi and raw shrimp by the river is also spreading rapidly across social media. Celebrities and influencers, including actor Ahn Jae-hyun, have been sharing their outings on their own channels.

Some vendors in Noryangjin have even introduced special offerings for the trend, including “hoe-cnic omakase” sets. The trend is also said to be bringing younger customers to the market, with more people in their 20s and 30s visiting a place traditionally frequented by those in their 40s and 50s.

What makes hoe-cnic so appealing? One major draw is the novelty of the experience. Eating sashimi while enjoying an ocean view may be nothing unusual, but having a raw fish picnic at a riverside park in the heart of Seoul offers a different experience. Increasingly, consumers are spending their time and money on memorable experiences, making novelty a powerful driver of consumption.

The growing emphasis on healthy eating is another factor behind the trend. Compared with familiar picnic favorites such as fried chicken and pizza, raw fish is generally a high-protein, low-fat and low-calorie food. It also contains beneficial nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, taurine and vitamins.

For people in their 20s and 30s who embrace “healthy pleasure” — the pursuit of wellness in enjoyable ways — hoe-cnic offers an appealing combination of a distinctive culinary experience and health-conscious eating.

However, an outdoor sashimi picnic comes with its share of challenges. Weather is a major consideration, as rain and strong winds can quickly spoil the experience. Social media is full of posts documenting what users call the “worst-case scenario” of hoe-cnic outings. Some recount how strong gusts blew their sashimi away or how their ramen quickly went cold, while others say they had to pack up and leave in less than an hour.

The recent sharp drop in temperatures is another factor to consider. Eating chilled raw fish and drinking alcohol outdoors in cold, windy conditions can put more strain on the body than expected. Those planning a hoe-cnic outing should dress warmly and, if possible, choose a time when the sun is out.

Alcohol also warrants particular caution, as wine and soju are common accompaniments to these picnics, especially as temperatures fall. Drinking in cold weather may create a sensation of warmth, but it does not actually raise body temperature. On the contrary, alcohol can lower the body's core temperature.

People who mistake this sensation for genuine warmth may dress too lightly or remain outdoors for extended periods, increasing their risk of hypothermia. Taking precautions against the cold is therefore essential for anyone planning to enjoy a sashimi picnic by the Han River.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.