After years of playful, edgy Y2K fashion dominating wardrobes, young Korean women are turning toward something decidedly more grown-up.

The so-called "grown woman look," a Korean fashion trend centered on sophisticated, understated femininity, is gaining traction among women in their 20s and 30s. Fashion brands are responding with fall and winter collections built around polished silhouettes, richer colors and restrained styling.

According to the fashion industry, the trend marks a shift away from the bold, youthful aesthetic associated with the Y2K revival. Instead, consumers are gravitating toward looks that appear effortless yet refined, with a relaxed and restrained mood.

Deep colors, subtle femininity and clean silhouettes are among the defining elements.

The trend has even revived interest in the wardrobes of female characters from Korean TV shows that aired nearly two decades ago.

On social media and in online communities, fashions worn by Han Yoo-joo, played by Chae Jung-an in the 2007 drama "Coffee Prince;" Yoo Hee-jin, played by Jung Ryeo-won in the 2005 series "My Lovely Sam Soon;" and Yoo In-na's character in the 2009 sitcom "High Kick Through the Roof" are being rediscovered as inspiration.

Sales data suggest the trend is moving beyond online buzz.

W Concept, an online fashion platform operated by Shinsegae Group, found that transactions for fall clothing increased more than 30 percent from Aug. 23 to 28 compared with Aug. 18 to 22.

Knitwear sales jumped 85 percent, followed by mid-heeled shoes at 40 percent, tote bags at 35 percent and outerwear at 20 percent — all categories closely associated with the grown woman look. Red, burgundy and plum have also emerged as popular accent colors.

Casual footwear brand LeMouton has joined the trend with Mary Jane-style sneakers. Characterized by a rounded toe and a strap across the top of the foot, Mary Janes have become a natural fit for consumers seeking a feminine look without excessive embellishment.

Sales of LeMouton's Mary Jane lineup reached 11 billion won ($7.8 million) through August, up 110 percent from the same period last year.

GS Shop, the home-shopping business operated by GS Retail, is also targeting demand for the grown woman aesthetic. Its fashion label So Natural has chosen "soft minimalism" as its fall and winter concept, emphasizing luxurious textures including cashmere, wool and camel hair.

"This fall, fashion that highlights the appeal of the material and silhouette itself rather than elaborate decoration is drawing attention, and products using cashmere and wool are proving popular," a GS Shop official said.

Vintage-inspired casual brands are also embracing the shift.

Women's contemporary fashion brand Instantfunk is using familiar pieces such as denim and knitwear in its fall and winter collection, pairing them with belts and accessories for a more polished aesthetic.

"While maintaining the brand's existing identity, we added voluminous silhouettes, contrasting materials and accessory accents in line with the popularity of the grown woman look," an Instantfunk official said. "We are proposing a more refined and expanded style."

The growing appeal of the aesthetic reflects a broader change in fashion tastes among younger Korean consumers: After seasons of crop tops, playful nostalgia and Y2K experimentation, understated sophistication is having its moment.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.