In a nation that boasts one of the world's highest per-capita coffee consumption rates and a cafe density that rivals even the most saturated global metropolitan hubs, standing out in Korea's bustling beverage market is no small feat.

Recently, social media posts expressing cravings for unique, milk-forward coffee drinks have sparked a viral trend for "kkosup latte"— a beverage category defined by its intensely rich, almost nutty flavor profile.

Online, netizens are actively testing and comparing different latte offerings from major cafe chains while sharing custom recipes designed to boost milk's richness and make it the star of the show.

What began as a collective online search for a particular experience soon evolved into a broader obsession with milk-based coffee drinks that evoke a deep, satisfying richness with a nutty or savory undertone, drawing on the Korean term "gosuhada" — a word often used to describe foods that have nuts, seeds or beans for the unctuous quality they lend dishes.

While high-profile celebrities like Davichi’s Kang Min-kyung have brought massive visibility to the trend, the precise origin of the trend remains a mystery. Rather than stemming from corporate marketing strategy, the movement seems to have been born entirely from bottom-up consumer demand in a hyper-competitive coffee landscape.

From grassroots experimentation to viral hacks

Unlike beverage crazes launched top-down by multinational corporations, the kkosup latte phenomenon was born out of collective frustration with standard iced lattes that lose body and mouthfeel the moment the ice begins to melt.

In a country a single block may have three to four cafes, consumers have developed discerning palates. To combat thin, diluted lattes, home baristas began sharing DIY latte techniques online, including freeze-distilling milk to reduce water content or mixing in heavy cream or condensed milk.

As the milk hacks gained traction, the movement sparked a viral social media trend where consumers mapped out routes to evaluate neighborhood coffee shops and major chains based purely on their milk's richness.

Custom dairy takes center stage

Recognizing the shift in consumer demand, Korea's coffee industry has responded swiftly by prioritizing custom dairy formulations to stay ahead in a saturated market.

Rather than relying strictly on syrup additions, major chains and boutique cafes alike are now showcasing proprietary dairy bases.

Ten Percent Coffee launched its Signature Latte, focusing on a dense and smooth dairy profile, while OozyCoffee introduced its Deep Cafe Latte, pairing concentrated espresso with deeply nutty milk.

MegaMGC Coffee also debuted its House Milk Latte, using a specially developed dairy blend engineered for extra body. The product sold more than one million units within the first two weeks after its introduction, proving that demand for richer, more savory drinks remains high even as temperatures drop.

Other major franchises have similarly expanded their menus with signature lattes and blends to capture the market for heavier espresso drinks.

Shift in coffee culture

The rise of the kkosup latte highlights a growing shift in how beverage trends develop in Korea, where the market is defined by intense retail competition.

Modern consumers are increasingly setting the standard for taste and texture through social media feedback loops, forcing commercial coffee chains to adapt to their preferences.

For coffee drinkers seeking a departure from sweet syrups or light, brisk brews, the kkosup latte offers a richer, more textured take on the everyday cup of coffee.