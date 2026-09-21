Korea takes modernized hanbok to Milan and Paris fashion weeks

Korea is taking its traditional attire to the world's most competitive runways, launching a major push to establish hanbok as a viable player in the international luxury fashion market.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Monday that it will host its inaugural overseas promotion for modern hanbok from Sept. 22 through Oct. 6, targeting industry buyers, press and fashion tastemakers across Milan and Paris. Organized alongside the Korea Craft and Design Foundation, the initiative aims to convert global curiosity about Korean culture into commercial success for local designers.

Five rising domestic labels — Leesle, Mooroot, Ondata, Shin Seoul and Happly — were selected to represent the country. Each brand is known for reinterpreting the sweeping silhouettes, intricate tie closures and vivid colors of historical Korean garments into contemporary, wearable streetstyle and eveningwear.

The strategic timing places the showcase squarely within Milan Fashion Week, running Sept. 22-28. Participating brands will present their collections at the Studio Zeta Showroom in Milan, alongside brand presentations and a networking reception at Palazzo Isimbardi on Sept. 26 starting at 6 p.m. Rather than holding standard cultural exhibitions, organizers are focusing heavily on business-to-business transactions, arranging one-on-one sales consultations to help designers secure shelf space in global boutiques.

The momentum will then shift to France, where two standout brands selected based on their performance in Milan will participate in a follow-up showroom at the prestigious Hôtel Marcel-Dassault in Paris from Oct. 1-6, coinciding with Paris Fashion Week.

The campaign capitalizes on the global rise of "K-content," as international interest in Korean pop culture, television and cinema increasingly drives consumer curiosity toward traditional arts and fashion. In recent years, modern twists on hanbok have gained international traction after being worn by global K-pop icons and featured in hit historical dramas.

"Hanbok preserves the essence of our traditional heritage while demonstrating dynamic new potential in the global fashion market when paired with modern design," said Jung Hyang-mi, head of the ministry's Cultural Arts Policy Bureau. "Through this initiative, we expect hanbok to establish itself as a competitive force in international fashion and build lasting commercial partnerships with global retail networks."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.