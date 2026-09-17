Dating in Korea: Gen Z divides exact costs to prevent relationship burdens

To an older generation that used to argue over the check, each insisting on paying for the group, Gen Z's habit of "1/N" — or splitting a bill and increasingly paying only for what you personally ordered — looks unfamiliar and hard-hearted.

For young Koreans, settling the exact amount shows consideration and reason in their own way, as they refuse to leave the table owing anyone anything. It goes further than etiquette. It is an attempt to secure fairness and equity at the very foundation of human relationships.

1/N: Way to protect relationships

Participant 6: "For the older generation, if five friends met, one would pay today and someone else would pay next time. Even without settling every time, over the long run, it came to roughly a fifth each. So I think it is why the older generation sees today's split-it-right-now approach as lacking human warmth."

Participant 5: "Older people might see it that way, but our generation has always done it like this. If you meet enough times, everyone probably ends up paying about the same, but isn't it much cleaner to just finish it there and then? I don't want to leave things open-ended or feel like I owe someone next time."

Participant 1: "I settle the bill exactly when I'm out with friends too. Recently we had a gathering at a Japanese-style pub a friend had just opened. People didn't all show up at once — some were there from the start, others came late, so the food and drinks each person had were different. I paid the whole bill first, then used an Excel spreadsheet to break it down by arrival time and by what was ordered, so everyone paid only for what they ate. It's not a simple headcount split. It's the 'new 1/N,' dividing by what you consumed."

Participant 3: "In my case, some of my groups use an app to split what each person spent."

Participant 4: "The 'new 1/N' is actually pretty widespread now. You don't tell someone who didn't drink to pay an equal share of the alcohol, and you don't make someone who joined at the third round of the night cover costs from the first. That kind of thing is a burden, so we leave them out. It's consideration, just unspoken."

Participant 7: "But friends can buy one extra round now and then, can't they? Why do you think the closer you are, the more strictly you have to settle?"

Participant 4: "Not doing 1/N can actually create a more calculating dynamic. A friend buys something worth 20,000 won ($13.56) this time, and then you're sitting there wondering whether it's fine to buy a 10,000 won item next time or whether you have to match the 20,000. If you divide it fairly on the spot, no awkwardness and no hard feelings is left over. I think it's the more practical way to keep a relationship going."

Splitting dating costs 50-50? Attitude matters most

Participant 7: "1/N seems to have become routine in ordinary relationships for young people, but in romance, there's also the question of how much you feel for someone. What do you all think about opening a 'dating account,' a joint account a couple pays into for dating expenses?"

Participant 1: "If the other person asked for it, I wouldn't try to stop them, but I don't think I'd propose it myself. I know a man and a woman who each use a dating account, and both said there were advantages. You have a budget, so you spend less, and because you're spending money you both put in, there's less of a feeling that one side is constantly being treated. Still, even in our generation, a date account feels a little cold, I think. Not many of my friends seem to do it."

Participant 5: "I've never split every cost down the middle while dating. I pay when I want to pay for them, and they pay when they want to pay for me — isn't that enough? Breaking down even a casual date item by item feels like a business transaction. For big expenses like travel, though, we agreed to match amounts and it came out close to half and half. One trip can run from a few hundred thousand won to 1 million won, so that's a financial burden."

Participant 2: "I'm not a fan of splitting everything 50-50 either. Adjusting the amounts as you go, one person paying this time and the other next, or setting up a date account from the start — I think either is fine. And a date account isn't really about avoiding spending on your partner. It's more about saving. You might be at the stage where you've just entered the workforce and need to put money away. The amounts you each deposit don't have to be identical, either. You factor in income and family circumstances and set it by the ratio of what each of you actually has left over."

Participant 5: "I wasn't sold on date accounts originally. But I have one friend who's been using one for years. Her boyfriend was more comfortable financially and kept paying every time they met, so she started to feel the burden. She wanted to do something too, but he always offered first, so she was the one who proposed opening an account, just so she could pay her share fairly. I heard he said, 'Do we really have to?' at first. After a few years of using it, though, it turned out convenient as a shared pot for trips and easy to draw on for all kinds of dates, and now I'm told they both feel good about it."

Participant 6: "In the end, though, isn't it still the man paying more in a relationship?"

Participant 2: "I think there's an underlying social expectation that the man pays more when you're dating. There used to be a wage gap, and there was a strong sense that the man was the head of the household, responsible for the family, while the woman supported him at home. So I wonder whether women's reluctance about date accounts today is partly a cultural holdover from that era. With 50-50 or a date account, a woman might feel she's the one paying more, or feel that her partner doesn't love her."

Participant 1: "That's mostly how it is. I haven't seen many friends who have a real problem with the man paying a bit more. What matters is whether the other person takes it for granted. Some of my friends watch what they call the 'payment attitude' — if I bought the meal, the other person says, 'I'll get the coffee.' They're not asking for an exact half. They want the feeling that this person is taking part in the date too. When I was dating, I generally paid more. If anything, I felt bad when my girlfriend paid more. I think paying myself was just easier on me than carrying that guilty feeling."

Participant 2: "This applies to everything, not just money, but treating a favor as an entitlement is where the problem starts. Paying more isn't the real issue. The worst of it is when you find yourself thinking, 'This person is only seeing me because of my money.'"

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.