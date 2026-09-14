As China’s Golden Week holiday approaches, tourism officials in Seoul are shifting away from traditional bus tour shopping sprees, replacing generic recommendations with hyper-personalized itineraries.

The Seoul Tourism Organization on Monday unveiled an interactive online initiative, called My Own Seoul Shopping Course on its travel platform VisitSeoul. Running through Sept. 27, the digital campaign targets Chinese travelers planning overseas trips for the upcoming Golden Week, which spans Oct. 1-7.

Shopping remains an indispensable part of visiting the capital.

According to the municipal agency's 2025 foreign tourism survey, 83.1 percent of international travelers shopped during their stay, with the rate climbing to 92.3 percent among Chinese visitors. Beauty products led the list of purchases at 86.8 percent, followed by food and beverages at 67.8 percent and local fashion at 61.4 percent.

However, tourism planners note that consumer preferences among younger travelers have fragmented. Rather than sweeping through duty-free megastores, visitors increasingly seek distinct neighborhood vibes — from flagship skin care outlets in quiet historical districts to edgy streetwear boutiques in transformed industrial zones.

To cater to these evolving habits, the new online tool walks users through four situational questions mimicking a real journey in Seoul. Starting from their arrival at Incheon International Airport, the quiz guides users through choices for afternoon browsing, evening dining and late-night shopping.

Based on their answers, the platform matches users to curated destinations tailored to their aesthetic. Suggestions range from the flagship cosmetic space Olive Young N Seongsu and the massive glass-topped retail hub The Hyundai Seoul to the heritage beauty salon Bukchon Sulwhasoo House and the streetwear landmark Musinsa Megastore Seongsu. Beyond showcasing shop highlights, each custom itinerary provides transit routes via public transportation, helping visitors easily navigate the city.

Participants also enter a raffle to win home appliances, with winners announced on Oct. 2.

"Shopping is a central experience for Chinese tourists exploring the capital," said Kim Jeong-hyun, head of the agency's digital marketing team. "We hope this platform helps prospective visitors discover curated spaces that fit their unique taste while planning their Golden Week getaways."

By pairing localized travel logistics with targeted digital marketing, city officials said they hope to spread visitor interest beyond standard tourist enclaves, driving foot traffic to emerging retail corridors across Korea’s bustling capital.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.