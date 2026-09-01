Rise of runner-friendly cafes highlights Koreans' new wellness trend

"Beverage discounts provided when showing proof of a same-day run"

Runner-friendly cafes are appearing near popular running routes across Korea. The businesses are gaining ground around well-known running destinations, including Seoul's Han River, Olympic Park and Seoul Forest, Busan's Haeundae Beach and the coast of Jeju Island.

Customers at these cafes can receive perks, such as beverage discounts and bag storage, by proving they completed a run that day. The concept aims to make post-run coffee or brunch part of a broader wellness routine. It differs from public facilities like the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Runner Station, which offers changing rooms and lockers, or sportswear brands' rental hubs that lend out running shoes and apparel.

While the concept began as a way to attract more customers, most cafe operators say they are driven more by enthusiasm for running culture than by profit.

"As a runner myself, I made the cafe runner-friendly in May 2025 because I wanted to share running culture," said Kang Dong-won, owner of Evan Coffee in Seoul's Mapo District. "No matter how popular running is, the customer base is inevitably limited, so most people operating cafes catering to runners probably care more about the culture than the profits."

Some cafes are even organizing community runs. Momos Coffee's Marine City branch in Busan hosts free group runs for staff and customers on the first Saturday of each month, while select FOURB locations do the same on the last Saturday of every month.

"At first, only our employees ran together, but it has been over five years since we started running with our customers," said Kim Se-young, head of operations support at FOURB. "It is deeply rewarding to share a healthy culture beyond simply selling beverages."

The emergence of such cafes suggests that running is becoming a mainstream lifestyle in Korea rather than a passing fad.

"Just two years ago, there were no cafes that runners could comfortably use, and people often felt unwelcome sitting down in sweaty clothes," said Lee Jae-young, a manager at Cafe RIDAR in Seoul's Yongsan District. "These days, amid a broader shift toward wellness and a decline in drinking, more runner-friendly cafes continue to open."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.