Digital creators, gov't join forces to reclaim Korean culture

For social media feeds, gimbap often gets dismissed as Japanese sushi, and kimchi’s signature bite is mistaken for a splash of vinegar. To Cookim — a creator with 1.6 million YouTube subscribers—those lazy comparisons miss the point entirely.

"Gimbap isn't 'Korean sushi.' It’s a completely distinct dish with its own history, flavor and identity," says Cookim (@Cookim97), whose channel banner reads like a personal mission statement: Korean food to the world.

That drive is clear in one of his viral hits, which racked up over 120,000 views in seven months. In it, he sets the record straight on kimchi, patiently explaining that its famous sourness comes from slow, traditional fermentation — not a splash of vinegar.

His work goes beyond solo videos. Partnering with FACTS: KOREA — a cultural accuracy initiative run by Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism — Cookim released a series of long- and short-form videos tackling widespread culinary myths, pulling in thousands of views.

He isn't acting alone. Cookim belongs to a growing wave of digital creators partnering with the ministry to bridge grassroots creator culture with public diplomacy, reshaping how Korean culture is understood worldwide.

The digital initiative pairs public institutions with popular lifestyle creators — including Hailey Kim (@Hailey_Your Korean Friend) and Jannah Kim (@jannahkorea) — to systematically identify and correct cultural, historical and geographical errors about South Korea circulating worldwide.

Hailey Kim, known for her engaging posts on Korean language, history and daily life, partnered with the ministry on a short-form showcase of the National Folk Museum of Korea in late November 2025, racking up 15,000 views. In her collaborative videos, Kim guides global viewers through iconic landmarks such as the National Museum of Korea while clarifying foundational facts, such as Korea’s official English name (Republic of Korea). Crucially, she uses her platform to urge international followers to actively report any cultural inaccuracies or historical misnomers they encounter online, in travel guides, or in textbooks.

Similarly, creator Jannah Kim joined the campaign in late December 2025 with short-form content highlighting mislabeled Korean tourist destinations, helping expand the portal’s reach across diverse international travel communities.

The timing of these high-profile creator collaborations coincides with a major milestone: on Sept. 1, the FACTS: KOREA service officially marks its 10th anniversary.

First launched in 2016, the system serves as a public primary channel where anyone — whether a foreign traveler, student or overseas Korean — can report errors regarding Korea via its official website and mobile app.

When an error report is lodged, government officials verify the facts and issue formal requests for correction to foreign publishers, search engines, museums and news outlets. According to ministry data, the portal has successfully corrected over 20,000 cases worldwide as of July 2026.

To maximize public awareness and encourage civilian participation, the ministry produces bilingual promotional content in both Korean and English across its official website and social media networks, including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. The materials range from informative card news and step-by-step procedural guides to creative promotional videos and outreach campaigns led by Friends of Korea, a civilian volunteer corps.

Beyond individual influencer partnerships, the platform's multi-channel strategy has produced several viral campaigns over the past decade. These include an English official introduction video uploaded in 2022 that gathered 870,000 accumulated views, and a specialized Korean travel tips video released in 2021 that garnered 630,000 accumulated views. Among the most popular creative entries is a collaboration with animation artist Self Acoustic featuring the "Facts About Korea Song," which achieved a staggering 1.85 million views for its English short-form adaptation released in 2024.

To celebrate a decade of dedicated cultural advocacy, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is launching a series of anniversary events, interactive promotions and commemorative videos on Sept. 1 across its official website and social media channels.

For creators like Cookim, Hailey Kim and Jannah Kim, the mission goes far beyond government policy — it is about authentic human connection. As global fascination with Korean food, entertainment and history continues to scale new heights, ensuring that the story of Korea is told accurately has become a shared responsibility between public officials and the digital creators who hold the world's attention.