Despite the sweltering heat, open-toe socks designed for flip-flops are emerging as an unlikely fashion item.

Flip-flops are traditionally worn with bare feet, but the convention-defying look is gaining attention as a new trend.

The style is often marketed as open-toe or toeless socks. The design leaves the toes exposed while covering the instep. Versions come in cotton, knit and lace, with designs ranging from low-cut and ankle-length styles to split-toe versions resembling traditional Japanese tabi.

The socks first emerged for practical reasons. Flip-flop straps can rub against the instep when worn on bare feet, and the fabric helps prevent chafing.

Changing attitudes toward wearing socks with sandals have also helped the look gain acceptance. Once widely dismissed as a "fashion disaster," the combination has become a deliberate fashion statement. The socks leave pedicures visible while adding color and texture around the instep. Runway appearances have also raised their profile, with luxury brand Miu Miu presenting the look last year and Lemaire and Paloma Wool following this year.

The trend has also inspired DIY tutorials on social media. Some users cut the toe sections off old socks, while others crochet custom pairs from scratch.

The look fits into a broader customization trend among Millennials and Gen Zers in Korea, following recent fads for decorating shoes and bags with small accessories.

"Recently, people have increasingly pursued 'small trends' that help them differentiate themselves, rather than following trends that are already too large or mainstream," said Park Moon-soo, an assistant professor in the Department of Art & Fashion Design at Cheongju University.









This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.