Suzy is already dressing for fall — even as summer heat lingers

Singer and actor Suzy may be ready for fall, but the weather apparently is not.

Suzy shared a series of photos on her social media account Monday, offering glimpses of a casual outing — and her attempt to get a head start on autumn fashion despite the lingering summer heat.

"It's still hot ... but I'm getting ready for fall," she wrote.

In the photos, Suzy is seen wearing a black sleeveless top with white pants, completing the minimalist look with a black bag and silver accessories.

But it was the beige trench coat she carried with her that gave the outfit a distinctly autumnal touch.

The star appeared well aware that the coat was somewhat premature for the weather, repeatedly writing captions such as "So hot," and "I said it's hot," adding a playful twist to her early fall look.

Suzy also shared snapshots from a visit to a cafe, posting "Waiting for my coffee," followed by "Why isn't it coming?" as she waited for her order.

While waiting, she stepped into a photo booth and posed for playful pictures before spending time walking around the neighborhood.

In another photo, Suzy spotted what appeared to be a cat beside her, only to discover that it was not real.

"There was a cat next to me. A fake cat," she wrote.

With her long straight hair and natural makeup, Suzy kept the overall look relaxed, turning an ordinary outing into a series of fashion-forward snapshots as she looked ahead to cooler days.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.