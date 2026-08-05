Driven by record-setting visitor spending in beauty, wellness and local lifestyle, Seoul is reframing its tourism strategy around how its residents actually live.

Following a record 5.6 trillion won ($4.1 billion) in credit card spending by foreign visitors in Korea during the first half of 2026, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Wednesday the launch of its Beautiful Life in Seoul festival. Opening Aug. 22 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), the four-day festival will aggregate the city's fashion, wellness and cosmetic sectors into a single immersive destination.

The new gathering consolidates several previously standalone municipal events into a unified showcase. Anchored by Seoul Beauty Week, the festival spans 12 distinct indoor and outdoor spaces across the DDP complex, bringing together interactive beauty styling, wellness classes, urban running circuits and independent design markets under one banner.

The programming is deliberately structured around the capital's day-to-night flow.

Daytime sessions invite visitors to explore K-beauty exhibitions, participate in traditional tea tastings and attend industry forums on cosmetic technology. As dusk falls, the venue transitions into outdoor sunset pilates, a live hip-hop concert and vibrant night markets featuring local independent fashion brands and street food vendor stalls.

The initiative arrives amid a broader surge in experiential tourism across Korea, where travelers increasingly prioritize authentic cultural immersion over traditional landmark visits. Foreign visitor arrivals to Seoul rose 21.3 percent year-over-year in the first half of 2026, reaching 8.23 million. More notably, visitor spending jumped 56.8 percent over the same period, with shopping and medical or wellness services driving over 70 percent of total expenditures.

Beyond consumer-facing events, the festival functions as a dual-track commercial platform. Domestic beauty and fashion brands will participate in targeted business-to-business trade shows with invited international buyers, while local economic partnerships aim to drive foot traffic and commercial consumption directly into the neighboring Dongdaemun shopping district.

"The charm of Seoul has expanded beyond visiting famous landmarks to directly experiencing the daily lives and tastes of its residents," said Cho Hye-jung, director of the city’s Creative Industries Planning Bureau. "Through this festival, we hope to offer visitors a unique day defined by Seoul's distinct rhythm."

Online preregistration for featured interactive programs — including the DDP Run the Fit 3-kilometer urban running academy, Healing in DDP sound-therapy and meditation sessions, as well as design book talks — opens Thursday via the festival's official website.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.