Actress Chae Jung-an turns rainy day into luxury fashion moment with $1,500 rain boots

Actress Chae Jung-an is drawing attention online after showcasing a chic rainy-day outfit featuring a pair of luxury rain boots worth more than $1,500.

On Wednesday, Chae shared several photos on social media with the caption, "Sunny again today (Thankfully, it didn't rain all day)."

In the photos, the actress poses in front of a brick building wearing a white top, a black jacket and Bermuda shorts. She completed the relaxed yet polished look with a brown shoulder bag.

The standout item, however, was a pair of black knee-high rain boots from French luxury fashion house Chanel. The boots retail for about 2.03 million won ($1,500), adding a high-end touch to her otherwise casual outfit.

Fans flooded the comments with praise, leaving messages such as "The prettiest in the world," "Beautiful whether it rains or snows" and "Absolutely gorgeous."

Chae debuted in the entertainment industry in 1995 and briefly pursued a singing career after releasing an album in 1999 before focusing on acting.

She later gained recognition through dramas including “Coffee Prince” and “The King of Pigs.” Chae is also set to appear in the upcoming MBC drama “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.