Summer in Seoul is not something locals try to escape. Instead, they have learned to adjust to it.

Outdoor activities begin early, afternoons are often spent indoors and evenings become the best time to enjoy the city. Seasonal foods also play a role in helping people cope with the heat. For visitors, following these local habits may be the easiest way to experience Seoul during its hottest months.

Start early

The best way to enjoy Seoul in summer is to begin the day before the heat reaches its peak.

Historic attractions such as Gyeongbok Palace, Bukchon Hanok Village and Mount Nam are generally quieter and more comfortable during the morning. Many residents also schedule exercise, walks and daily tasks before lunchtime rather than spending long hours outdoors in the afternoon.

Starting early not only helps visitors avoid the strongest sunshine but also leaves time to explore indoor attractions later in the day.

Slow down during the afternoon

As temperatures and humidity rise, many Seoul residents simply change pace instead of trying to stay outside.

Large shopping malls, museums, department stores and cultural venues offer welcome relief from the heat while allowing visitors to continue exploring the city. Places such as Coex, the Hyundai Seoul, the National Museum of Korea and HiKR Ground have become popular stops where travelers can comfortably spend several hours before heading back outdoors.

Seoul's extensive subway system also makes it easy to move between neighborhoods without spending too much time under direct sunlight.

Enjoy the outdoors



Summer evenings are when Seoul comes alive.

As the temperature begins to fall, riverside parks, public squares and neighborhood streets quickly fill with people enjoying the cooler weather. The Han River remains one of the city's defining summer destinations, with families, office workers and tourists gathering for picnics, cycling and sunset walks.

Those looking for something more active can also head into the water. Paddleboarding, kayaking and windsurfing can be experienced at several Han River parks, while yacht cruises near Banpo offer a different view of Seoul's skyline.

The city is also expanding seasonal attractions this summer. According to the Seoul Tourism Organization, water leisure programs are operating at Han River parks throughout July, while Gwanghwamun Square will once again host the "Seoul Summer Beach" program later this month, transforming the downtown plaza into an urban vacation spot with pools, water slides and beach-themed activities.

Eat what locals eat

Food is another part of the Korean summer experience, and some seasonal dishes to surprise first time visitors.

Naengmyeon, a cold noodle dish, is one of the most popular dishes and an unexpected delight for many travelers. The cold, chewy noodles are served in an icy broth or mixed with spicy sauce, making them one of the country's signature summer dishes.

Read More Where to try different types of naengmyeon, from Pyongyang to Busan styles

Many visitors admit they are initially surprised by the the dish, but come to understand why Koreans look for naengmyeon every summer. The dish is also widely enjoyed after Korean barbecue, offering a cool contrast to grilled meat.

Another uniquely Korean tradition is samgyetang, a soup featuring a whole chicken stuffed with rice, during the hottest period of the year.

For many visitors, the idea of eating steaming hot chicken soup in the middle of summer seems unusual. The custom reflects the traditional belief that the soup helps restore the body's energy, which can be lost through excessive sweating. Stuffed with glutenous rice, ginseng, garlic and other ingredients, samgyetang remains one of Korea’s best known summer dishes, and restaurants often draw long lines during "sambok," the three hottest days according to the lunar calendar.

Stay safe

Even with careful planning, Seoul's heat and humidity should not be underestimated.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency advises people to drink water regularly, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day and seek air-conditioned spaces whenever possible. Older adults, young children and people with chronic illnesses are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Anyone experiencing dizziness, nausea or unusual fatigue should move to a cool place immediately and seek medical attention if symptoms continue.

From enjoying a cold bowl of naengmyeon to spending evenings by the Han River, Seoul's summer routines have become part of everyday life. Visitors who follow those routines can enjoy the city more comfortably during the hottest months.