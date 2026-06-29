Neungsohwa, or trumpet vine, is emerging as a summer icon for young Koreans, who increasingly treat its blooming season as an experience to savor.

Part of the trumpet creeper family, the plant produces clusters of large flowers in vivid shades of yellow and orange. It sends long, flexible stems up walls, fences and tree trunks, reaching heights of up to 10 meters.

It typically blooms from July to September, peaking around August. Its blooms spill over theatrically, highlighting even small spaces and creating a sense of drama. The plant is hardy, tolerating heat, rain and wind, and has long been cultivated at homes and gardens around Korea.

The flower’s recent popularity roots in its name and symbolism. The name of the flower can be translated as "insulting the sky." Essays have gone viral on social media playing with the idea of “laughing at” or “defying” the harsh summer sky, along with the season's monsoon rains, typhoons and oppressive heat.

Old stories describe the flower as a sign of dignity and integrity even in decline, as its blossoms drop intact rather than scattering petals. Urban myths caution in handling the blooms due to toxicity from parts of the vine and possible irritation from the pollen, but modern research suggests the danger has been overstated.

The plant was historically grown as an ornamental flower for scholars who passed the highest levels of the state exams during the Joseon period (1392-1910).

Seoul's must-visit neungsohwa spots

For many Koreans, posing for photos beneath the cascades of flowers has become a seasonal ritual.

There are some places that have gained fame through Instagram, part of an urban summer map of where the flowers are at their peak.

Ttukseom Hangang Park features an entire stretch of walls draped in trumpet vines, offering wide shots that frame the blossoms against the Han River.

In Seochon, west of Gyeongbok Palace, trumpet vines in romantic corners have become Instagram staples, adding to the retro charm of the area's hanok, small cafes and galleries.

Jeongdok Public Library, also in Jongno District, offers vines climbing over brick buildings, creating a quiet corner for both blossom and book enthusiasts.

Huam-dong, a hillside area near Seoul Station, features several mural alleys with cascades of orange vines, while nearby Namyoung Station has stands of flowers with N Seoul Tower rising in the background, blending traditional summer imagery with a modern skyline.