The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and the United States Forces Korea (USFK) are strengthening ties through a new partnership aimed at expanding cultural exchange and promoting regional tourism across Korea.

The KTO said Friday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the ROK-US Combined Forces Command to promote tourism and cultural exchange as part of efforts to deepen friendship between the two countries.

Building on the success of joint tourism and cultural experience programs conducted this year, the agreement aims to provide U.S. and Korean military personnel and their families with more opportunities to explore Korean culture while encouraging visits to destinations beyond major cities.

Under the agreement, which runs through Dec. 31, 2027, the two organizations will collaborate to develop region-specific tourism experiences, support security, history and cultural tours for military personnel and their families, organize joint tourism and cultural exchange initiatives, and promote programs through their respective resources and networks.

The partnership follows a series of successful programs held between September and November this year, which introduced approximately 920 USFK service members and family members to various aspects of Korean tourism.

Traditional markets proved particularly popular.

At Jeonju Nambu Market, selected as one of the 2026 K-Tourism Markets, participants sampled regional specialties, shopped for local ingredients and experienced everyday Korean life firsthand.

The program also included a visit to HiKR Ground, the KTO's tourism promotion center in Jung District, central Seoul, where participants explored Korean pop culture and contemporary K-culture experiences. Another highlight was the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) Live Experience Center in Paju, offering visitors an opportunity to learn more about Korea's history and security landscape.

Looking ahead, the KTO plans to expand its range of regional experiences in 2027, combining traditional markets with distinctive local history, cultural heritage and culinary attractions.

“Through this partnership, we hope U.S. and Korean service members and their families will discover Korea’s hidden gems. Next year, we plan to offer even richer regional experiences that bring together traditional markets, local history, cultural heritage and culinary attractions,” said Kang Yu-young, head of the KTO's Regional Tourism Development Team.

The initiative reflects a broader effort to use cultural exchange as a bridge between communities while directing international visitors toward regional destinations, supporting local businesses and creating new opportunities for tourism growth across the country.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.