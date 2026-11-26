Seoul is making late-night travel easier for visitors and night owls by launching the Firefly Bus, a late-night route that connects major tourist and entertainment hubs across both sides of the Han River, linking the upscale Gangnam business and shopping district south of the river with the central shopping hub of Myeong-dong, eastern landmark Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) and the western nightlife district of Hongdae.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will begin operating the bus on Friday night, offering residents and international visitors a way to travel between major destinations after regular public transportation services have ended.

The route, designated Firefly 01, starts at Gangnam Station, passes Banpo Hangang Park, Seoul Station, Myeong-dong, DDP and Gwanghwamun, and turns around at Hongik University Station before returning to Gangnam.

Covering 50 kilometers and 62 stops, the service will operate daily, including weekends and public holidays, with eight buses running at intervals of 20 to 30 minutes.

The first bus will depart from Gangnam Station at 11:20 p.m., with the final departure scheduled for 2:10 a.m. the following day. The fare will be 3,000 won ($2.10).

Unlike Seoul's existing Owl Bus network, which primarily connects downtown areas with residential neighborhoods to help late-shift workers get home, the Firefly Bus is designed to link nightlife and commercial hubs.

The city said the route was developed using transportation and telecommunications data to identify where international visitors travel between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

An analysis of travel patterns from April through June found that an average of 23,523 international visitors moved around Seoul during those hours each day, with demand concentrated around Hongdae, Myeong-dong, Gangnam and DDP.

The service is also expected to support the 2026 Seoul Winter Festa, which begins Dec. 11, by connecting major event venues.

Yeo Jang-kwon, Seoul's deputy mayor for transportation, said the city had designed the route after analyzing demand from residents and international tourists.

"We will continue to actively pursue practical policies that improve convenience for residents and tourists and translate transportation services into broader benefits, including tourism growth and revitalization of local commercial districts," Yeo said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.