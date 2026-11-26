Korea’s inbound tourism boom powered through October with 2.16 million foreign visitors, extending a four-month streak above the 2 million mark as traveler spending and travel beyond the capital hit major milestones, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Thursday.

The October tally marks a 24 percent jump from the 1.74 million arrivals registered a year earlier. Cumulative arrivals from January through October reached 19.27 million — up 21.8 percent over the same 10-month span last year — keeping monthly figures consistently above 2 million since July (2.09 million), peaking in August (2.25 million), and holding steady through September (2.06 million).

This sustained surge builds on a multiyear rebound following the lifting of pandemic-era travel restrictions, propelled by the global wave of Korean pop culture — from K-pop and dramas to beauty and cuisine — alongside expanded international flight routes and streamlined electronic visa policies.

Having fully recovered from prepandemic levels of roughly 17.5 million annual visitors in 2019, the government has aggressively pivoted from simple volume recovery toward high-value tourism and regional decentralization under its broader "Visit Korea" campaign.

The latest growth spanned every major source market during the first 10 months of the year. Arrivals from China and Chinese-speaking regions led the expansion with a 28.7 percent increase, followed by Japan (17.4 percent), the Americas, Europe, and Oceania (16.5 percent), and the rest of Asia and the Middle East (16 percent).

Crucially, visitors are increasingly venturing beyond the Seoul metropolitan area. Between January and October, 5.43 million foreign travelers entered the country directly through regional airports and seaports — a 29.3 percent surge from 4.2 million a year earlier. Regional gateways now account for 28.2 percent of all inbound arrivals, up from 26.5 percent the previous year.

The influx also delivered a substantial boost to the domestic economy, with foreign tourists' credit card spending at tourism-related businesses climbing 47.2 percent year-on-year to 18.03 trillion won ($12.5 billion). Retail shopping captured the largest share of outlays at 36.7 percent, followed by accommodations at 19.7 percent and medical and wellness services — a rapidly growing pillar of Korean tourism — at 16.7 percent.

Kang Jeong-won, director general of tourism policy at the ministry, noted that the sharp uptick in arrivals through regional ports of entry was particularly encouraging.

"We plan to present a mid- to long-term vision and directions for implementation at the next National Tourism Strategy Meeting so that we can sustain the current growth momentum and spread the benefits of inbound tourism nationwide," Kang said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.