Seoul is looking to turn its signature food alleys, seasonal dishes and late-night street dining into major draws for repeat international visitors, the head of the Seoul Tourism Organization said at a forum on Wednesday.

Speaking on a panel titled "The Power of Gastronomy Captivating the World: K-Food and Global Culinary Tourism" hosted by Kyung Hee University’s College of Hotel and Tourism Management, Seoul Tourism Organization CEO Kim Byung-min joined Josun Palace executive chef Son Jong-won and Dean Suh Won-seok to map out how Korea's capital can convert global fascination with Korean cuisine into long-term tourism growth.

Kim described tourism as a "comprehensive art industry" linking lodging, transit, cultural experiences and dining, arguing that culinary strategy must be tied to broader urban competitiveness rather than treated as a standalone sector.

To help foreign visitors navigate local dining without a public agency favoring individual eateries, Kim said the organization is designing a "Seoul Gastronomy Map" centered on iconic culinary streets and neighborhoods — such as the savory pancake (jeon) alley near Hoegi Station, Sillim-dong’s blood sausage (sundae) town and Sindang-dong’s spicy rice cake (tteokbokki) town.

He also proposed curating travel itineraries around seasonal Korean dishes — such as chicken ginseng soup (samgyetang) in summer and gizzard shad (jeoneo) in autumn — so that changing menus give travelers a fresh reason to make repeat visits throughout the year. Son echoed the idea, adding that linking Seoul’s dining scene with regional ingredients like Jeju Island shiitake mushrooms could spread culinary tourism nationwide.

The panel also highlighted Seoul’s nighttime economy as an underutilized asset. Kim noted that late-night commercial districts, led by areas like Ikseon-dong’s street-food tent (pojangmacha) alleys, are rebounding alongside extended evening hours at museums and cultural sites. Combining Seoul’s reputation for public safety with after-hours cultural and dining routes encourages visitors to stay longer and spend more in local neighborhoods, he said, while Son pointed to night markets as a major draw for international food travelers.

The push builds on recent initiatives by the organization, including the Seoul Tourism Food Festival at Jamsu Bridge on the Han River — which drew roughly 70,000 visitors in May — and 46 hands-on cooking programs at Seoul Culture Lounge this year.

"Food is not an auxiliary element of travel — it is the reason people choose a destination and the way they remember a city," Kim said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.