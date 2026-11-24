Discovering Korea on foot offers an intimate look at the country that high-speed trains and city itineraries simply cannot match. Stretching roughly 4,500 kilometers across 284 courses — nearly three times the length of Spain’s famed Camino de Santiago — the "Korea Dulle Trail" traces the nation’s entire coastline and northern frontier, turning long-distance walking into one of Korea’s signature travel trends.

As the trail marks its 10th anniversary this year, the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is highlighting the route as a bucket-list slow-travel experience and recently named beloved comedian Hwang Je-seong as its new honorary ambassador to promote the trail.

Hwang will officially step into the role during an appointment ceremony at Seoul Marina Club & Yacht in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, Wednesday. Since launching his career in 2007, Hwang has become a familiar, upbeat presence across Korean television and radio, and an engaging storyteller to introduce long-distance walking holidays.

This year’s celebrations commemorate a decade since the 2016 opening of Haeparang Trail, the first chapter of what is now a unified loop encircling Korea. Designed so visitors can easily pick and choose sections that fit their travel style, each of the four regional routes delivers a distinct experience.

Stretching 750 kilometers along the east coast from Oryukdo Sunrise Park in Busan to the Goseong Unification Observatory, the Haeparang Trail rewards walkers with rugged sea cliffs, crashing surf, fragrant coastal pine forests, historic seaside temples and radiant East Sea sunrises.

Along the south coast, the 1,470-kilometer Namparang Trail winds through Busan, South Gyeongsang Province, and Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City — from Oryukdo Sunrise Park to Ttangkkeut Village in Haenam — treating travelers to serene archipelagos, working harbors, rural coastlines and celebrated seafood specialties.

On the west coast, the 1,800-kilometer-long Seohaerang Trail connects Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, North Jeolla, South Chungcheong and Gyeonggi Province all the way to Ganghwa Island in Incheon, inviting walkers to experience UNESCO World Heritage tidal flats, island-hopping detours, ancient temples and blazing sunsets.

Rounding out the network, the 510-kilometer-long DMZ Peace Trail runs across the northern border from Ganghwa Island in Incheon through Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province, all the way to the Goseong Unification Observatory, leading hikers past river estuaries, wetlands, mountains, ecological sanctuaries and poignant historical sites along the Demilitarized Zone.

Immediately following the ceremony on Wednesday, comedian Shin Gi-ru will join Hwang to host a lively, variety-style talk show celebrating the trails. Fresh off a culinary walking trip along Busan’s Haeparang Trail, the pair will swap memorable road stories, recommend regional dishes and reflect on why unhurried travel resonates so deeply today. The full show premieres on YouTube on Dec. 14.

"Marking ten years since the opening of the Haeparang Trail gives us a meaningful chance to look back on our progress and expand walking tourism through public-private partnerships," said Park Jung-woong, head of the national tourism division at the KTO. "With Hwang on board as ambassador, we hope to share the diverse charms of these trails with far more travelers and breathe new life into local communities across the country."

For travelers wondering where to begin or how to map out their own walking itinerary, the KTO provides comprehensive route guides and trip-planning resources through Durunubi, its official walking and cycling travel platform.