From regional food specialties to beauty experiences and direct flights, Korea brought its local travel offerings to Shenzhen last week, seeking to turn growing interest in Korean culture into visits beyond Seoul.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization held the 2026 Korea Festival in the Chinese city from Nov. 21–24, joining forces with the Korean Cultural Center in Hong Kong, the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corp. and the Korea Creative Content Agency.

The event followed the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, using the gathering's momentum to promote regional destinations and encourage Chinese travelers to explore more of Korea.

Shenzhen, home to about 18 million residents and technology companies including Tencent and Huawei, was selected as a target market for its young consumer base, whose average age is 33.

Organizers designed the festival around Chinese consumers' growing interest in experiencing everyday Korean life, rather than simply visiting popular tourist attractions.

Visitors explored beauty, shopping and K-pop through interactive booths organized with companies including Amorepacific, while travel promotions highlighted destinations accessible through regional airports.

The tourism organization also partnered with WeChat Pay to offer shopping coupons redeemable during trips to Korea to visitors who purchased travel products at the event.

Regional attractions linked to Daegu, Gimhae, Cheongju and Jeju airports drew particular interest, with experiences featuring Busan's Goraesa Fishcake, Daegu's Chicken and Beer Festival, Boryeong's Mud Festival and Jeju black pork.

The event also featured a cooking demonstration by Korean chef Ryu Tae-hyeok, whose restaurant received one diamond from China's Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, showcasing dishes made with regional Korean ingredients.

A special pavilion promoted Gyeongju and North Gyeongsang Province, which hosted the 2025 APEC summit, with historical attractions and perfume-making activities inspired by landmarks in Gyeongju.

Lee Joo-yeon, 24, who attended the festival, said she had learned about direct flights to Gimhae International Airport, near Gyeongju.

"Through the various experiences, I got a preview of the appeal of Korea's regions, and I want to visit Gyeongju in person next year," she said.

Yoon Seok-gu, head of the tourism organization's Guangzhou office, said the festival was designed to turn the spirit of exchange following APEC from Gyeongju to Shenzhen into an opportunity for regional tourism.

"We will further strengthen locally tailored marketing in South China's economic hub in 2027," he said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.