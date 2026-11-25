Travelers planning a trip to Busan can now ask an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to reshape their itinerary in plain language, such as requesting less walking on the first day, the city and the Busan Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The two upgraded the AI travel recommendation service on Visit Busan, the city's official tourism portal, on Monday. The service, first launched in September 2024, suggests customized courses based on trip length, travel companions and interests.

The revamped version runs on generative AI built on a large language model, the type of technology behind chatbots such as ChatGPT. Users can keep chatting to shorten walking routes or add and remove stops without re-entering their trip details.

A traveler who receives a two-day itinerary, for example, can type "Make me walk less on the first day" and then "Change lunch to a seafood restaurant," and the AI will apply the second request to the already adjusted schedule. Users can also add or drop places and change the order of visits directly on the itinerary.

The schedule is displayed alongside a map showing the order of stops and estimated travel time between them. In a course around western Busan, the walk from Eulsukdo Island, known for its birdlife, to the Busan Museum of Contemporary Art is marked as five minutes.

Tapping a destination brings up reasons to visit, tips, the address and contact details. Users can also check festival schedules on the portal and add restaurants and cafes they find there to their plans.

The service is available in Korean, English, Japanese, and simplified and traditional Chinese.

The tourism organization is holding an event and a satisfaction survey through Dec. 1 to mark the upgrade. It plans to use the feedback to refine the AI's recommendations and chat-based editing.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.