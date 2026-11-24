Seoul has launched pilot versions of its popular outdoor library in El Salvador and Indonesia, exporting one of its signature civic programs overseas, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.

The newest branch opened Saturday, spanning 1,500 square meters at Bustanussalatin Park in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. It follows an 1,800-square-meter space launched Oct. 31 at Cuscatlan Park in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador. Both locations will operate pilot programs on weekends for eight weeks through the end of the year.

The Seoul Outdoor Library was launched in 2022. It turns public spaces such as Seoul Plaza, Gwanghwamun Square and Cheonggye Stream into open-air reading areas with bookshelves, beanbag sofas and cultural programs. It has drawn more than 10 million visitors.

The overseas sites are part of the Seoul ODA Challenge. This official development assistance program shares the city's policies with foreign cities to help them tackle urban problems. This year it covers three projects in four cities.

Seoul gave both cities mobile bookshelves, beanbag sofas and books, and helped design the spaces. It also adjusted its operating model for the local climate, safety conditions and families.

About 100 people attended the opening ceremony in San Salvador, including San Salvador Centro Mayor Mario Edgardo Duran Gavidia. Some 800 residents visited over the first two days. They joined bookmark-making workshops, storytelling sessions and painted Haechi, Seoul's mascot.

In Banda Aceh, Mayor Illiza Sa'aduddin Djamal and about 400 residents attended a two-day pop-up library event that began Nov. 7. It included a donation of Korean books and a storytelling performance in "hanbok," traditional Korean clothing.

Seoul also plans to open a physical fitness testing center in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, by the end of the year, based on its own program.

"The outdoor library is a policy cooperation model that spreads not just hardware but also operational know-how and a sense of civic participation," the city's director general for global urban policy said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.