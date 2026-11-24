Sales of Seoul’s flagship tourist pass for foreign visitors have topped 400,000 cards over its first decade, the Seoul Tourism Organization said Tuesday.

The agency announced the milestone at an anniversary event at the Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole hotel celebrating 10 years of the Discover Seoul Pass. Roughly 110 representatives from 60 partner attractions, sales agents and pickup centers attended the gathering.

The pass is sold only to foreign tourists. It combines free admission and discounts at major attractions in one physical or mobile pass. It comes in several formats, including time-based passes and a Pick 3 option that lets holders choose three attractions.

According to the organization, the pass has been used more than 1.55 million times. More than 19 billion won (about $13 million) has been paid out to tourism businesses. A total of 219 attractions currently take part.

The organization also shared an analysis of foreign visitors' travel routes and usage patterns with its partners so they can use it for marketing and on-site operations. The data comes from visits logged through each pass's unique QR code.

It also outlined plans for 2027. These include a tentatively named Seoul Super Pass that would cover basics such as mobile connectivity, public services and shopping benefits from the moment visitors arrive in Seoul.

Travel platform Klook presented booking trends for Seoul tourism products. WOWPASS, a prepaid card service for foreign visitors, analyzed tourist spending in Seoul based on its payment data.

Travolution, Lotte World Adventure and Service Ace received plaques as top partners in three categories: sales, customer preference and growth.

"The past 10 years were not about one party growing alone, but about all of us growing together," said Kim Byung-min, the organization's president and CEO.

Kim said the organization will develop the pass into a platform connecting Seoul's tourism resources with the industry.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.