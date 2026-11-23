Seoul is turning a byproduct of tofu production into a selling point for healthier snacks, teaming up with food company Daesang to launch two products that pair traditional flavors with waste-reducing food innovation.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday it introduced Seoul Yakgwa and Seoul GO Guma Bar, marking its first collaboration with a private company to incorporate upcycled food ingredients into products under its Seoul My Soul city brand.

Food upcycling involves transforming ingredients and byproducts that might otherwise be discarded during food production into new food products, helping reduce waste and make better use of resources.

Seoul Yakgwa reimagines "yakgwa," a traditional Korean honey pastry, using soybean pulp left over from tofu production, an ingredient rich in protein and dietary fiber.

Rather than deep-frying the pastries, the product is oven-baked for a softer texture, while allulose is used to reduce sugar content.

It comes in two versions: individually packaged stick-shaped pastries and flower-shaped gift sets featuring illustrations of five Seoul landmarks, including Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), Gwanghwamun, Bukchon Hanok Village, Namsan Sky Forest Trail and SEOULDAL, a moon-shaped tethered balloon ride in Yeouido.

The second product, Seoul GO Guma Bar, targets runners seeking convenient snacks before or after exercise.

Made with 90.98 percent domestically grown sweet potatoes and 7.31 percent tofu produced from locally grown soybeans, each 20-gram serving contains 55 calories and can be stored at room temperature.

Its packaging features Seoul's Soul Friends tiger character running against the backdrop of Banpo Bridge's Moonlight Rainbow Fountain.

The products were developed through Daesang's Re:Food Lab, which emerged from the company's internal venture program, combining its food development capabilities with Seoul's city branding.

Seoul Yakgwa and Seoul GO Guma Bar are available through six Seoul My Soul Shop locations and DDP Design Store's online and offline channels, with additional retail distribution planned.

Seoul Yakgwa will also be sold at Lotte Duty Free stores, while Seoul GO Guma Bar will be distributed through Coupang and other retail channels.

"Seoul snacks are evolving beyond products that capture the city's appeal to embrace health and the environment as well," Seoul Public Relations Director General Kim Hyung-rae said.

"We will continue to introduce Seoul snacks that combine taste, health and the city's unique character, offering residents everyday enjoyment and visitors special memories of Seoul," Kim added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.