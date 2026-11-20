The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) brought five Korean tourism startups to a major U.S. travel industry conference this week to help them break into the North American market, the state-run agency said Friday.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the KTO took part in Phocuswright Conference 2026, held Tuesday through Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Organized by U.S. travel market research firm Phocuswright, the annual event brings together industry leaders to examine changes in travel technology, mobility and artificial intelligence (AI).

The five firms were recruited from companies selected for KTO support programs, including one that helps tourism startups expand overseas, and had been judged ready to enter foreign markets.

They were Globaleur, which develops a travel recommendation engine based on agentic AI — systems that can plan and carry out tasks with little human input; Gadget Korea, which sells eSIMs, digital SIM cards that let travelers activate mobile data plans abroad without swapping a physical card; Moment Studio, a commerce platform that allows content creators to earn money from the products they promote; Seoul Beauty Global, a booking platform for K-beauty and medical services; and Dive In Group, which curates intellectual property for the global hospitality industry.

The companies ran promotional booths and met with investors. Globaleur and Gadget Korea also pitched their business models at Innovation Launch, the conference’s showcase for startup technologies.

On Wednesday, the KTO and eMerge Americas, a U.S. startup support organization, co-hosted the Korean Startup Demo Day, themed around AI-based travel technology. About 100 people, including local investors and tourism and hotel industry officials, attended as the five firms presented their services and overseas expansion strategies.

An eMerge Americas official said the Korean startups’ offerings showed high technical maturity and stood out by combining with K-culture content, adding that they fit current trends in the American tourism market.

The head of the KTO’s tourism industry division said the events helped widen ties with local investors and the travel industry.

“We will continue to expand exchanges and cooperation with key overseas tourism industry players to actively support our tourism companies’ entry into and growth in global markets,” the official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.