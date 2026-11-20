Italian chef Daniele Lippi, head chef of the two-Michelin-star Acquolina restaurant in Rome, returned to Korea this week to lead a masterclass reinterpreting classic Italian dishes as part of the 2026 Week of Italian Cuisine in the World.

The Thursday masterclass was held ahead of a gala dinner hosted jointly by the Italian Embassy in Seoul and the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

It is Lippi’s second visit to Korea. His first, a 10-day trip, included an appearance on the television program “Welcome, First Time in Korea?”

"I liked Korea so much that I didn't hesitate for even a second," Lippi told The Korea Times in an interview.

During the masterclass, Lippi presented potato gnocchi and a creative take on spaghetti alla marinara. Instead of using tomatoes as the base, he used a rosehip infusion to recreate the familiar flavor of the classic Italian dish.

Such experimentation, Lippi said, is not about abandoning tradition but using it as a foundation for creativity.

"I think it is extremely important to use memories of traditional flavors as a foundation for creativity," he said. "You take familiar tastes and aromas, develop them and add your own creativity."

He believes the same approach is important for Korean cuisine, particularly in preserving its distinct culinary identity while finding new ways to express it.

"Especially in a country like Korea, with such a long and rich history, tradition is even more important," he said. "I think it is important for young Korean chefs to preserve the country's culinary identity while continuing to develop it."

Among the aspects of Korean cuisine that captivated him most was its rich tradition of fermentation, particularly "doenjang" (soybean paste), "gochujang" (red chili paste) and kimchi.

His most vivid memory regarding fermentation came from his previous meeting with Buddhist monk and temple cuisine master Ven. Sunjae, where he learned about the years of patience behind traditional fermented sauces.

"When I visited Ven. Sunjae, I was deeply moved, almost to the point of getting goosebumps," he recalled. "She showed me the jars of fermented sauces and explained that one had been aged for six years and another for eight. Time is ultimately gold. It is so precious, and the fact that people devote so much of it to fermentation was incredibly impressive."

While Korean cuisine has gained increasing international recognition alongside the global popularity of Korean pop culture, Lippi believes more could be done to communicate what makes it distinct.

"Sometimes, when people talk about Korea internationally, its culture and cuisine are still presented as part of a broader mix of Asian cultures, with elements of Japan, China and Korea somewhat blended together," he said. "Having visited Korea myself, I think a little more attention to storytelling could make a tremendous difference."

He suggested offering more culinary masterclasses and experiences for international visitors, allowing them to understand not only the dishes themselves but also the techniques, ingredients and dedication behind them.

"Rather than simply presenting a finished dish, I think it is much more important to show the process behind it," he said, pointing to traditional Korean alcoholic drinks such as "soju" (clear distilled alcohol) and "makgeolli" (fermented rice alcohol) as examples.

"Instead of simply telling visitors to try them, explain how they are made, what steps are involved and how much care goes into the process. That would give people a much deeper understanding."

He even shared his ideas for pairing Korean food with Italian drinks and vice versa: chocolate-based desserts with makgeolli, raw beef carpaccio with soju and "jokbal" (braised pig's trotters) with Franciacorta, Italy's sparkling wine.

Recalling how impressed he was by a group of young women enjoying "gamjatang" (pork bone soup) without worrying about appearances, Lippi also revealed his own affection for Korean foods, particularly "tteokbokki" (spicy simmered rice cakes) and jokbal.

"I'm going to have jokbal today," he said, adding that he hoped to revisit Jangchung-dong, Seoul's neighborhood famous for the dish.