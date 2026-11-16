A hidden hilltop park tucked just an eight-minute walk from Seoul’s bustling Sinchon university district is set to undergo a major transformation into a premier night tourism landmark by 2027.

Seodaemun District said Monday that Changcheon Neighborhood Park, commonly known by locals as Baramsan (Wind Mountain) due to its breezy elevated terrain, has been selected for the Seoul Metropolitan Government's 2026 Seoul Starlight Attraction Creation Project. The district plans to invest up to 1 billion won in municipal funding following final budget reviews, supported by 50 million won in district funds already secured for initial master planning.

The project aims to leverage Baramsan's sweeping urban views to create a dedicated sunset and night-view destination, linking the hilltop park directly to the vibrant commercial and dining strip along Yonsei-ro to stimulate nighttime tourism and local commerce.

Spanning 6,322 square meters atop the hill, Changcheon Neighborhood Park has historically remained relatively unknown to the broader public despite its proximity to the busy subway station. Under the new plan, the district will upgrade existing facilities — including an elevator, viewing deck and landmark windmill structure — while preserving the natural topography.

The park's entrance stairs will feature water features and landscape lighting to guide visitors upward, while the existing observation deck will be expanded into a curved sunset viewing lounge. Additional upgrades include shaded resting areas named "Wind Forest Lounge," seasonal gardens around the windmill and reinforced safety infrastructure.

A district survey conducted in September showed that visitors prioritized benches and rest areas (53.7 percent) while citing safety concerns as the top issue for nighttime visits (46.3 percent). In response, the district will install additional CCTV cameras, emergency bells and restrained landscape lighting designed to minimize light pollution.

Seodaemun District intends to integrate the park with nearby restaurants, cafes and performance venues along Yonsei-ro, creating a seamless loop where visitors can enjoy evening city views before returning to local dining and cultural spots. Survey data indicated that 82.9 percent of respondents are willing to patronize nearby commercial establishments in connection with a visit to Baramsan. The district plans to tie the park's opening into local revitalization initiatives such as the Sinchon Pass and the Seoul Vacation Festival.

Upon completion in 2027, the district aims to increase nighttime visitors by more than 50 percent compared to pre-project levels while achieving an 80 percent user satisfaction rate.

"Sinchon boasts rich culture and commerce, yet many are unaware that Baramsan — a scenic spot offering city sunsets and night views — is just an eight-minute walk away," said Seodaemun-gu Mayor Park Woon-ki. "We will make Baramsan's new charm another reason to visit Sinchon, ensuring those footsteps breathe fresh vitality into our alley commercial districts."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.