Italian cuisine week returns to Korea with Michelin-starred chefs, temple food exchange

From Michelin-starred dining to an unexpected encounter between Italian monastic cuisine and Korean temple food, the flavors of Italy will come alive across Korea this month as the country celebrates the 11th annual Week of Italian Cuisine in the World.

Hosted by the Embassy of Italy in Seoul, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the Italian Cultural Institute, the Italian National Tourist Board (ENIT) and the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ITCCK), this year's event will run from Monday to Dec. 9.

This year's edition holds special significance, following the inscription of Italian cuisine on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2025. It will be held under the theme of "Italian cooking, UNESCO Heritage: territories and value chains of excellence."

"We shall recount the story of what makes Italian cuisine unique — thread that binds every dish to the territories where it was born and to those who, with passion, safeguard its quality," Emilia Gatto, Ambassador of Italy to Korea, said.

The event will feature a diverse program including masterclasses, seminars and tastings . Visitors to High Street Italia in Seoul's Gangnam District can enjoy an immersive sensory experience featuring a themed photo wall showcasing Italy's diverse regions. A QR code will also provide access to an exclusive digital guide exploring the connections between Italian regions and their culinary traditions.

With the official opening event taking place on Tuesday, the event organized by the ITA will feature a masterclass led by chef Fabrizio Ferrari, who appeared in "Culinary Class Wars." Ferrari will showcase dishes prepared using Italian cheeses and other Italian ingredients.

Another masterclass will be held with renowned Italian chef Daniele Lippi, the two-Michelin-starred executive chef of Acquolina restaurant in Rome, who will present his contemporary interpretation of Italian cuisine on Nov. 19 at High Street Italia.

Already familiar to Korean audiences through his appearance on the television show "Welcome, First Time in Korea?" Lippi will also present an exclusive menu at the annual gala dinner, titled "Una notte d’Incanto, Tutta Italiana" (An Enchanting Italian Night), organized by the ITCCK in collaboration with the Italian Embassy on Nov. 20.

Chef Sebastiano Giangregorio of Lotte Hotel will introduce Italian dairy products, while chef Ivan Spadaro of Four Seasons Hotel will lead a masterclass on extra virgin olive oil in collaboration with ENIT. Additional educational sessions organized by ITA will feature chef Paolo Amadori of ALMA, a leading Italian culinary school.

The program will also highlight cultural exchanges. The Italian Cultural Institute in Seoul, in collaboration with the Korean Temple Food Experience Center, will organize “A Culinary Encounter: Korean Temple Food and Italian Monastic Cuisine,” an event exploring the meeting of Italian monastic cuisine and Korean temple food.

A Korean Buddhist monk and two nuns from the Benedictine Monastery of Sant’Anna will share their culinary traditions and philosophies, offering an opportunity to explore both the common ground and distinctive differences between these two traditions.

“Here (in Korea), the table is a place of sharing — traditions are carefully preserved, and memories live on through practices passed down from generation to generation. These shared values allow us to engage naturally in dialogue with the rich cultural heritage of this country," said Gatto.

"Producers, distributors, importers, chefs and restaurant professionals from both countries will have the chance to get to know one another up close, to discover each other’s working contexts and methods together and to share new ideas."

The full program of events for the 2026 Week of Italian Cuisine in the World in Korea is available on the Embassy of Italy’s official website and social media channels.