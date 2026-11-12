Once a cheap meal, gimbap sees steepest price hike in Seoul

Gimbap, long considered an affordable meal in Korea, has seen the steepest price increase among popular dining options in Seoul this year, with the average price of a roll approaching 4,000 won ($2.80), up more than 5 percent from the end of last year.

According to data released Wednesday by the Korea Consumer Agency's price information portal, Champrice, the average price of a roll of gimbap in Seoul reached 3,923 won in September, up 5.4 percent from 3,723 won in December last year.

This was the largest increase among eight popular dining options tracked in Seoul: naengmyeon (cold buckwheat noodles), bibimbap (rice mixed with vegetables), kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew), samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly), jjajangmyeon (noodles in black bean sauce), samgyetang (ginseng chicken soup), kalguksu (hand-cut noodles) and gimbap.

At many gimbap chains, even a basic roll already costs more than 4,000 won. Prices vary by location, but a roll typically costs more than 5,000 won at well-known franchises like Gimgane and more than 4,000 won at Kobongmin and Teacher Kim.

Bibimbap recorded the second-largest price increase, rising 3.7 percent from 11,577 won in December last year to 12,000 won in September.

It was followed by samgyeopsal, up 2.3 percent; kimchi jjigae at 2.2 percent; jjajangmyeon at 2.0 percent; naengmyeon and samgyetang at 1.5 percent each; and kalguksu, up 1.2 percent.

The relatively sharp increases in gimbap and bibimbap prices are believed to have been driven by rising costs for key ingredients like eggs and rice.

Among the 39 dining-out items tracked by the Ministry of Data and Statistics, lunch boxes recorded the highest year-on-year price increase in September at 8.4 percent, followed by gimbap at 4.9 percent and sashimi at 4.5 percent.

In contrast, hamburger prices fell 1.6 percent over the same period, while pizza prices remained unchanged and coffee prices rose just 0.2 percent.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.